Connor Cook's snub of legend plays into narrative against QB

Deshaun Watson, Clemson, QB: NFL scouts love to watch top quarterback prospects perform in championship games because it provides a glimpse into how well the player possesses the "it" factor needed to be a franchise player at the next level. Based on Watson's outstanding performance against North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game, the Clemson standout is everything evaluators covet in a franchise quarterback. Watson exhibited exceptional poise, confidence and leadership skills in leading the Tigers to a 45-37 win. Most importantly, he displayed the explosive running skills and spectacular arm talent that made him one of the prized recruits in the 2014 class. Watson completed 26 of 42 passes for 289 yards and three scores; he added 131 rushing yards on 24 carries with a pair of touchdown runs. From his pinpoint passing to his slippery running ability, Watson's playmaking ability will resonate with scouts when discussing his ability to carry a team as a primary playmaker. Given the eery similarities between his game and the playing style of Marcus Mariota, scouts will continue to monitor Watson's performance on the biggest and brightest stage to see if he has the potential to develop into a franchise player as a pro.