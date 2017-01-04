Connor Cook's CFB coach: QB won't be intimidated by playoffs

"He's got a big arm. He can throw you open. He's a big guy, as they all probably are in that league, he's 6-4 plus, probably 230. But he's got a live arm. I think he prepares very well. He was very particular in terms of everything," Dantonio said. "He wanted to be right. Good at overcoming mistakes, that's as big as anything. He threw an interception and bounced back from that, and continued to play on through it. I don't think he's going to be intimidated by the scope of the game. That hasn't been a problem for him when he was here. I expect him to play very well."