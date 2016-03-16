Connor Cook meets with Browns, Rams, 49ers at pro day

The general consensus on Cook's draft status is that he falls somewhere between the draft's most highly regarded quarterbacks -- Jared Goff of Cal and Carson Wentz of North Dakota State -- and a group of prospects considered more in need of development, such as Cardale Jones of Ohio State and Christian Hackenberg of Penn State. That could mean any number of draft-day outcomes for Cook, and all the more reason why Wednesday's pro-day performance was an important step in his evaluation.