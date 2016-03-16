Connor Cook meets with Browns, Rams, 49ers at pro day

From accuracy to leadership, there are scouting questions about former Michigan State QB Connor Cook. NFL teams were trying to track down the answers Wednesday at MSU's pro day.
The San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns each interviewed Cook in East Lansing, Mich., according to private quarterback coach George Whitfield, who is working with Cook. To varying degrees, all three teams have a need at quarterback and figure to have interest in drafting a signal-caller. The 49ers' need could become more pressing if trade speculation about QB Colin Kaepernickcomes to fruition.
The Dallas Cowboys, who could use a young quarterback for an apprentice role behind the aging Tony Romo, have arranged a workout with Cook, as well. The Browns are clearly in the greatest need of those teams at the position, and could need a rookie to step in immediately this fall.
NFL clubs have roughly six weeks before the draft to complete their draft boards. Pro days, private workouts and hosting prospects on visits to team facilities are key components of that process.
The general consensus on Cook's draft status is that he falls somewhere between the draft's most highly regarded quarterbacks -- Jared Goff of Cal and Carson Wentz of North Dakota State -- and a group of prospects considered more in need of development, such as Cardale Jones of Ohio State and Christian Hackenberg of Penn State. That could mean any number of draft-day outcomes for Cook, and all the more reason why Wednesday's pro-day performance was an important step in his evaluation.
Cook told NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock he "felt great" during his throwing session, noting scouts wanted to see how well he could drive his throws downfield.