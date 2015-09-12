Connor Cook leads Michigan State over Oregon, 31-28

Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook avenged a 2014 loss to Oregon with a 31-28 home win over the Ducks on Saturday night, giving the Spartans a strength-of-schedule advantage for any potential College Football Playoff bid, and putting a solid performance on film for NFL scouts at the same time.
Cook, a senior and a highly regarded prospect for the 2016 NFL Draft, completed 20 of 32 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
"Ever since the loss last year, obviously, it's been a highlight on our schedule," Cook told ESPN. "... I wasn't pinpoint accurate the whole night, but the receivers were making plays."
There were plenty of NFL scouts on hand to witness not only Cook, but a lengthy cast of draft prospects including Michigan State defensive end Shilique Calhoun, Oregon receiver Bralon Addison and Oregon defensive lineman DeForest Buckner. Representatives from 14 NFL teams were on hand for the game.
Addison put on a show of his own, catching seven passes for 138 yards and adding an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown that helped keep the Ducks close in the second half.
This was the first meeting between two top-10 ranked teams in college football this season. It was also the first time two teams in the AP top 10 met at Spartan Stadium since 1966, when No. 2 Michigan State and No. 1 Notre Dame played to a 10-10 tie.