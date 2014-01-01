Connor Cook, Kevin Hogan two to watch in solid 2015 QB class

Dennard and Waynes, in particular, played press-man coverage extensively throughout the game. The dynamic duo challenged Cardinal receivers at every turn without assistance from a deep safety on most downs. While the absence of Ty Montgomery for parts of the second half made the job easier, the Spartans' cornerbacks deserve a ton of credit for doing what they've done all year to Big Ten opponents. Waynes was challenged repeatedly on vertical routes but didn't flinch when the Cardinal appeared to attack him relentlessly down the field. He snagged a key interception on an overthrow on a post-route by maintaining ideal position on his receiver throughout the down. Additionally, he showed terrific agility and movement skills shadowing receivers on the perimeter utilizing press or bail technique. Waynes' frame (6-1, 185 pounds) is ideally suited to play at the next level, and his performance could catapult him into the discussion as one of the top cover corners in the country next season.