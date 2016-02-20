Connor Cook: Injury led to declined Senior Bowl invitation

Cook completed just 19 of 39 passes against the Crimson Tide and threw two interceptions, but had little help from his running game and pass protection. Changing the story on the health of his shoulder could draw more questions from NFL clubs at the combine in what already promises to be an intense interview session for Cook. Still, the likely answer is simple and plausible: it wouldn't have been smart to broadcast to college football's most fierce pass rush that he had a weak spot entering the Alabama game, and a full-honest answer about his shoulder at the Cotton Bowl could have been perceived as excuse-making.