Connor Cook 'gracious' in declining Senior Bowl invitation

Cook led the Spartans to the Big Ten title and a berth in the College Football Playoff, before falling to Alabama, 38-0, in a CFP semifinal. Opinions on Cook's draft status vary, though one NFC scout projects Cook as a third-round choice, and scouting evaluations of him are less than favorable in the area of leadership and intangibles. As such, the Senior Bowl would figure to be an ideal opportunity for a quarterback in Cook's position, though it's not uncommon for top draft prospects to skip the Senior Bowl and use the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis as their formal introduction to NFL clubs.