Connor Cook, Damion Terry get their shots at Spartans QB job

Maxwell (6-feet-3, 210 pounds) started all 13 games last season, when the Spartans struggled on offense and finished 7-6, and this season's opener with Western Michigan; he came on in a reserve role in last week's win over USF. Cook (6-4, 218) started the USF game after serving as a backup in the opener. O'Connor (6-3, 215) has played in both as a reserve. Terry (6-3, 222), who hasn't played yet, was considered one of the nation's top five dual-threat quarterbacks out of high school in Erie, Pa.