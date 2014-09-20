Connecting the dots: Where NFL scouts were Saturday

Which NFL clubs are scouting which college games this weekend? From College Football 24/7's press box operatives around the nation straight to you, here is a glimpse at the teams that were credentialed to attend some of the biggest games in college football Saturday:
Clemson at FSU:Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, San Diego Chargers, New York Jets. Three top players involved: Clemson (defensive end Vic Beasley, linebacker Stephone Anthony, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett); FSU (tackle Cameron Erving, cornerback P.J. Williams, defensive end Mario Edwards).
Miami at Nebraska:Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers. Three top players involved: Miami (linebacker Denzel Perryman, running back Duke Johnson, offensive lineman Ereck Flowers); Nebraska (defensive end Randy Gregory, running back Ameer Abdullah, receiver Kenny Bell).
Florida at Alabama:Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Three top players involved: Alabama (receiver Amari Cooper, safety Landon Collins, defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson); Florida (offensive tackle Chaz Green, defensive end Dante Fowler, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III).
South Carolina at Vanderbilt:Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans. Three top players involved: South Carolina (tackle Corey Robinson, running back Mike Davis, guard A.J. Cann); Vanderbilt (linebacker Caleb Azubike, linebacker Kyle Woestmann, defensive lineman Vince Taylor).
Mississippi State at LSU:Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings. Top players involved: Mississippi State (linebacker Benardrick McKinney, quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver Jameon Lewis); LSU (offensive lineman La'el Collins, safety Jalen Mills; receiver Travin Dural).