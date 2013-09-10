Confident Baylor Bears RB Lache Seastrunk is real deal

Let's face it: What Chip Kelly's Eagles did Monday night, dropping 33 points on the Redskins, will do nothing to quell it. We should get a 10-game sample in before we go all out on the Eagles, but you can see there's a place for a fast-paced spread offense in the NFL. If NFL teams are going to run offenses like that, the smaller guy isn't going to hear the old questions about being an every-down back like he did previously.