Conditioning, UNC scheme hold down Jadeveon Clowney

The North Carolina offensive gameplan was clearly geared to avoid the star junior. The Tar Heels used a variety of blocks, including some double-teaming and cut blocking, to try to keep Clowney from impacting the game. UNC's play calling worked around him for the most part as well, though the plan yielded little return in a 27-10 loss to the Gamecocks. Clowney finished with three solo tackles and three quarterback hurries, but his numbers in the big-play categories were zeroes across.