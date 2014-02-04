Comparing recruiting classes of 2013's top 25 college teams

The saying goes extra for college-recruiting rankings. Projecting how a 17- or 18-year-old kid will play in three, four or five years of college football is tough. What happens when a four- or five-star prospect arrives on a campus and finds a team full of guys as big and fast as he is? And what happens when, for the first time, that stud high school player actually plays against guys who are even better? As all talent evaluators find, you can't truly measure intangibles, and that often is the biggest factor in an athlete's development.