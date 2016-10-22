Comparing Lamar Jackson's TD pace to past Heisman winners

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson isn't just leaving the field behind in the race for the 2016 Heisman Trophy. The sophomore is also delivering points at a rate that far outpaces the last five quarterbacks to win the award, as well.
With his 34th touchdown of the season in a 54-13 win over North Carolina State on Saturday, Jackson broke the Cardinals' school record with five regular season games left to play. He has 18 passing and 16 rushing. Former Hawaii QB Colt Brennan holds the FBS record for total touchdowns in a season (63), and at the same point in the season (2006), Brennan had just 30.
Recent Heisman history isn't keeping up with Jackson either. Consider the total touchdowns of the following, through seven games of their respective Heisman campaigns:
Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M (2012): 24
Jackson needs 30 more touchdowns to break Brennan's record, and if he does so, he'll have accomplished the feat against a far tougher schedule than what Hawaii faced in 2006. Jackson has five regular season games remaining, plus a bowl game, and perhaps more if Louisville advances to the ACC title game and/or the College Football Playoff.
It's still too soon to hand Jackson the Heisman -- a lot can happen in five weeks -- but it's not hard to see why the gap is a big one.