Comparing Austin Seferian-Jenkins to Rob Gronkowski fits

Two-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has caught 38 touchdowns in three seasons with the New England Patriots, so an NFC scout calling Washington junior Austin Seferian-Jenkins a "bigger, more athletic Gronkowski" in Bucky Brooks' "Word on the Street" column is a pretty big compliment.
The two stack up very favorably through two seasons in college. Seferian-Jenkins has 35 more receptions and 193 more receiving yards than Gronkowski did at Arizona. And though Seferian-Jenkins' career yards-per-catch average isn't as high -- 12.64 compared with Gronkowski's 15.96 as a Wildcat -- much of that can be attributed to a porous Huskies offensive line that ranked in the bottom 20 nationally in sacks this past season resulting in limited opportunities for vertical routes.
Seferian-Jenkins doesn't look particularly fast and will never be considered explosive, but that didn't keep him from getting behind San Diego Chargers' fourth-round pick Steve Williams for a 43-yard grab on a bad ankle.
Seferian-Jenkins' background as a basketball player is also obvious, as he knows how to time his jumps before going up for the ball, displayed on the 29-yard touchdown to cap that drive. Those two plays show ASJ at his absolute finest: a big, strong natural pass-catcher.
As to when Seferian-Jenkins will be actually displaying those skills this season is still unclear. Even though his DUI case has been resolved, Washington head coach Steve Sarkisian has yet to formally reinstate Seferian-Jenkins to the team.