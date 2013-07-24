Comparing Austin Seferian-Jenkins to Rob Gronkowski fits

The two stack up very favorably through two seasons in college. Seferian-Jenkins has 35 more receptions and 193 more receiving yards than Gronkowski did at Arizona. And though Seferian-Jenkins' career yards-per-catch average isn't as high -- 12.64 compared with Gronkowski's 15.96 as a Wildcat -- much of that can be attributed to a porous Huskies offensive line that ranked in the bottom 20 nationally in sacks this past season resulting in limited opportunities for vertical routes.