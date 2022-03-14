Commanders signing offensive coordinator Scott Turner to extension

Carson Wentz is heading to Washington and Scott Turner will be the coach tasked with guiding him for the foreseeable future.

The Washington Commanders are expected to sign Turner to a multiyear contract extension to remain their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday night.

NBC's JP Finlay first reported the news.

Turner has been a mainstay alongside head coach Ron Rivera, having started his NFL coaching career with the Rivera-coached Carolina Panthers as an offensive quality control coach in 2011-12 before moving on to become an assistant with the Cleveland Browns and then the Minnesota Vikings.

Turner returned to the Panthers to coach QBs in 2018-19 and then re-joined Rivera in Washington in 2020 as the team's offensive coordinator.

Now he'll be tasked with getting the most out of Wentz, who's moving on to his third team in as many seasons after the Commanders agreed to acquire him via trade with the Indianapolis Colts.