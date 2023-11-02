Commanders' Ron Rivera: Trading Chase Young, Montez Sweat 'an opportunity to see what else we have'

Rivera isn't off the mark concerning Sam Howell. The young quarterback has shown signs of potentially becoming a centerpiece in Washington, especially in his performances against the vaunted Philadelphia Eagles defense, whom Howell and the Commanders took to overtime in Week 4 and went toe to toe with in Week 8 before faltering down the stretch.

Howell hasn't been perfect, and his 2023 season hasn't been a continuous upward curve. But his good performances have been remarkable, and Washington believes if he can find some consistency, he could finally answer the club's persistent question under center.

As for the trades involving Young and Sweat, Rivera admitted "it's always difficult to say goodbye." But he redirected the conversation toward an optimistic tone, framing it as a chance for Washington to get a look at what it has in place of Young and Sweat -- Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams are currently projected to replace the duo -- whom Rivera thanked both directly (Sweat) and indirectly (Young, whose trade isn't yet official with San Francisco on its bye week).

It might also signal a shift in how Washington wants to build its team in the future after spending premier draft capital on the defensive front over the course of a few years.

"Well, I think, again, when you look at some of the things that have happened for us this year in terms of growth and development and looking at what's happening on at the quarterback position, you know, we feel really good about who Sam (Howell) is becoming for us," Rivera said. "And again, looking at some of the things that are going on and with the compensation we're getting for these players, it's gonna give us an opportunity to continue to build for the future and do things a little differently.

"So yeah, there may be a little bit of a shift in terms of the paradigm and how we're gonna construct things. Been a lot of things that we have talked about. It's been an interesting 10 days probably as far as those things are concerned."

These trades were clearly an example of a club attempting to maximize the return it would receive on two promising players whom the Commanders knew they likely couldn't afford to keep. It's far from the first instance in which a team parts with a player because of money, but it did include an interesting element: Washington made these moves just months into its time under new ownership, following Josh Harris' purchase of the team from Dan Snyder.

"Well, for the most part, the process, probably started about 10 days ago. Our front office fielded a few calls about some of our players," Rivera explained. "And when we talked about it, one of the things we talked about was gathering information and what potentials were for some of our guys. We talked about that, we talked about what the plan should be in terms of decisions being made. And then we did reach out to Mr. Harris.