Commanders RB Brian Robinson feels 'it's all starting to come back together' as recovery continues

Published: Nov 30, 2022
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. continues to be one of the most incredible stories of the 2022 season.

The rookie overcame multiple gunshot wounds during an August attempted robbery or carjacking, missing just four weeks due to the injury. Now, Robinson is surging for the streaking Commanders, winners of three straight and six of their last seven games.

In Sunday's 19-13 win over Atlanta, Robinson generated a career-high 105 rushing yards on 18 carries and caught two passes for 20 yards and his first-career receiving score.

Robinson told Julie Donaldson of the team's official website that each week he's getting "better physically but mentally, too."

"It's all starting to come back together. ... I lost a lot where I was, and still trying to progress in this league with all this talent, it's a lot of work," Robinson said. "I'm insecure sometimes thinking I'm not going to live up to my name, but I'm just trying to stick to what I believe, and I believe I'm gonna be alright."

Robinson has spearheaded the Commanders' turnaround. Robinson's battering-ram running style has kept the offense churning, in good down and distances and out of negative plays. Since Week 10, Robinson has 159 rushing yards after contact, seventh-most in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

Robinson and Antonio Gibson have combined to form a potent backfield in Washington. The duo is one of just five with 450-plus rushing yards each in 2022.

Sitting at 7-5, the Commanders currently hold the final wild-card spot in the NFC with a massive matchup against the New York Giants on tap Sunday. A victory ahead of Week 14's bye would put Washington in command for a potential postseason berth.

"We've just got to stick to the script and do the thing that we've been doing to win as far as preparation," Robinson said. "We gotta keep preparing like we're going to go win football games. I think as long as everybody keeps that same focus up, we can step on the field with anybody and compete."

