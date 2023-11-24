Around the NFL

Commanders HC Ron Rivera 'not worried' about job status after blowout loss to Cowboys 

Published: Nov 24, 2023 at 09:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in front of a national audience spurred more questions about the future of Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.

The downward spiral to 4-8 makes the 2-0 start to the season seem like a faint memory. The Commanders lost three straight, including a double-digit defeat to the New York Giants (starting a third-string QB) and Thursday's blowout.

Rivera, however, isn't spending time fretting about his future.

"No, I've told you before I'm not worried about anything," he said via the official transcript. "All I'm going to do is do my job and see how things go. That's the only thing I can do."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that new owner Josh Harris planned to take the entire season to evaluate the coaching staff and front office.

But national embarrassments tend to ratchet up the pressure.

Asked if he planned to make any coaching changes to try and jumpstart his club, Rivera repeatedly dismissed the idea.

"I'm not going to get into any of that stuff," he said.

The Commanders' defense under Jack Del Rio has been abysmal, entering the week last in points allowed. The offense under coordinator Eric Bieniemy has moved the ball well but struggles to finish, and the offensive line continues to be an issue. Sam Howell is on pace to be the third QB to lead the NFL in both passing yards and times sacked in the same season (Others: JAX Mark Brunell in 1996 and OAK Jeff George in 1997).

The Thanksgiving loss in Dallas was a combination of all the negatives. Washington gave up 431 total yards of offense, with Dak Prescott seemingly getting anything he wanted all game. The Commanders generated 376 yards but scored just one touchdown, gave up four sacks, and Howell tossed a pick-six to seal the blowout.

"At the end of the day in the NFL, you have to do your job. And as players, we're not getting the job done, as coaches we're not getting the job done," veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "So I don't think anyone's getting the job done."

When clubs tumble the way Washington has in recent weeks, change usually comes. The question is whether new owner Josh Harris will give the brass through the end of the season, or push for a midseason shakeup to jumpstart his club.

