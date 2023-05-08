Coming to London - Ravens at Titans

The $52 million-per-year superstar – who strikes fear into opposing defenders with his dynamic running and decisive passing – will be well-supported as Baltimore boast an exotic array of aerial targets in the form of star veteran Odell Beckham Jr, first-round receivers Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers, as well as Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews.

The always-gritty Titans will be led, once again, by running back Derrick Henry. The three-time all-star and two-time NFL rushing champion is bigger and more powerful than most defenders who try to bring him down. But who will hand Henry the ball? Veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill or rookie Will Levis?

Five to Watch

Derrick Henry – Running Back – Tennessee Titans

At 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, Derrick Henry is bigger and stronger than so many defenders who try to bring him down. And many a great defender has found himself on the wrong end of a Henry stiff-arm during another big run for the Titans superstar. Henry has topped 1,000-yards rushing in four of the past five seasons, including a 2,027-yard effort in 2020. The year in which he dipped below 1,000 yards (2021), Henry appeared in just eight games due to injury and still rushed for 937 yards.

Jeffery Simmons – Defensive Tackle – Tennessee Titans

Tennessee's defensive leader is one of the most disruptive forces in the entire NFL and he can wreck opposing game plans with his power from the middle of the line. In his first four seasons in the league, Jeffery Simmons earned two Pro Bowl all-star selections and has registered 21 sacks. His reward for an outstanding level of play came this offseason when Tennessee signed him to a four-year extension worth $94 million.

Lamar Jackson – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens

In his first five seasons in the NFL, Lamar Jackson has grown to become one of the most historically-dynamic offensive weapons in the history of the game. The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player does so much of his damage on the ground, becoming the first quarterback in league history to register back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2019 and 2020. Now surrounded by elite offensive weapons, the NFL's highest-paid player insists he wants to "throw for 6,000 yards" this season.

Odell Beckham Jr. – Wide Receiver – Baltimore Ravens

After making some amazing catches as a rookie with the New York Giants in 2014, Odell Beckham Jr. became the fastest player in league history to 200 receptions (30 games). Collecting multiple records along the way, OBJ grew into a global sporting icon. After spells with the Giants and Cleveland, he joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and helped them win a Super Bowl with a touchdown against Cincinnati. He tore his knee ligaments later in the same game and missed all of the 2022 campaign. Odell makes his eagerly-awaited comeback with the Ravens in 2023.

David Ojabo – Edge Rusher – Baltimore Ravens

Scotland's David Ojabo will make a welcome return to the UK. Ojabo moved to Aberdeen from Nigeria at a young age and headed to the United States to play basketball before switching to American football. After starring at the University of Michigan, the quarterback-hunting defender was chosen by Baltimore in round two of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played sparingly as a rookie as he recovered from an Achilles injury, but recorded his first NFL sack in January; bringing down Cincinnati star Joe Burrow and forcing a fumble in the process. It was the first of what should be many big plays from Britain's latest NFL star.

Last time in London… Tennessee Titans

The Titans played out a thriller in their only London appearance to date, losing 20-19 to the Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium in 2018. There was late drama as the Titans went for a two-point conversion to win the game, only for Marcus Mariota's pass into the endzone to be broken up.

Last time in London… Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens will be keen to set the record straight and to right some wrongs as they play in London for just the second time in 2023. Baltimore's only other appearance came at Wembley Stadium in 2017 when they found themselves on the wrong end of a 44-7 scoreline against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Did you know?... Tennessee Titans

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis has some interesting culinary tastes. He likes to eat bananas with the peel still on. And he likes to wash them down with coffee. That may not be too strange, until you learn that he adds mayonnaise to his hot drink!!

Did you know?... Baltimore Ravens