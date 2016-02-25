Combine medals count: Most players guarantees schools little

Clemson and Oregon would have won a medals count last year with nine each (Clemson three gold, six silver; Oregon four gold, five bronze). That belies any notion the schools with the most players competing at the combine are certain to gather the most top-three finishes. FSU had 12 players at last year's combine, more than any other school, while Alabama and Louisville were next with 11 each. Clemson and Oregon sent just seven players each to Indianapolis in 2015.