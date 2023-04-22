Colts GM Chris Ballard sees Stephon Gilmore trade to Cowboys as 'good for both of us'

With the franchise in flux, it's essential to stockpile picks and move money off the books as shrewdly as possible -- even if framing the Gilmore trade by reducing his previous fit to "decent" is selling the corner's contributions short.

Entering his age-33 season, Gilmore doesn't possess the same step as his 2019 Defensive Player of the Year campaign, but he's still a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro that operated on a tank with plenty of gas in his lone season as a Colt.

Pro Football Focus ranked him as the ninth-best cornerback in 2022 with an 81.1 coverage grade, and his versatility was on display while collecting two interceptions, leading all Colts corners with 66 tackles and being the only member of the defense to have double-digit passes defensed (11).

Still, things faltered for Indy on that side of the ball as the unit ranked 28th in points allowed, its worst showing since 2017. And the delayed window for contention means netting a draft pick by moving Gilmore provides more upside than the veteran playing out his second year when chasing a Super Bowl is concerned.

So now Gilmore finds himself on a championship-caliber team, his fourth squad in four years, manning the boundary opposite Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs in what figures to be a ballhawker's paradise.

The Colts, meanwhile, hold the No. 4 overall pick, which will presumably be used to either select or trade up for a franchise quarterback, as well as eight subsequent selections to flesh out the roster. Knowing the importance of the position and the fact that an All-Pro hole now exists there, Ballard admitted some of that capital could be spent retooling at CB.