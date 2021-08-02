Colts HC Frank Reich returns to training camp after weeklong absence due to COVID-19

Training camp for the Indianapolis Colts opened with their first practice five days ago, but for head coach Frank Reich, things kick off today.

Reich made his expected appearance at practice Monday following a positive test for COVID-19. The club announced a week ago that Reich would be quarantined from the club's facility to begin camp; his return required two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, per NFL protocols for the vaccinated.

Reich is fully vaccinated and was asymptomatic.