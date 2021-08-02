Around the NFL

Colts HC Frank Reich returns to training camp after weeklong absence due to COVID-19

Published: Aug 02, 2021 at 10:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Training camp for the Indianapolis Colts opened with their first practice five days ago, but for head coach Frank Reich, things kick off today.

Reich made his expected appearance at practice Monday following a positive test for COVID-19. The club announced a week ago that Reich would be quarantined from the club's facility to begin camp; his return required two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, per NFL protocols for the vaccinated.

Reich is fully vaccinated and was asymptomatic.

Reich returns following the news that QB ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ will try to rehab a foot injury rather than undergoing surgery, a decision that maintains the possibility that Wentz could be the Colts' Week 1 starter. Still, Reich's quarterback room will be without its QB1 throughout the preseason.

Related Content

news

Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith will miss 2-3 weeks with MCL sprain

﻿DeVonta Smith﻿, the Eagles' prized rookie receiver, will miss 2-3 weeks of training camp with a MCL sprain. If Smith indeed misses more than a week, he'll likely be out for the club's preseason opener against the Steelers on Aug. 12.
news

Bucs watch Olympian Anna Cockrell, sister of CB Ross Cockrell, advance to 400-M hurdles finals

Buccaneers players gathered to watch Anna Cockrell, sister of CB ﻿﻿Ross Cockrell﻿, run in the semifinals of the women's 400-meter hurdles in the Tokyo Olympics. She rewarded them by finishing second in her heat and advancing to the finals.
news

Roundup: Giants HC Joe Judge says Saquon Barkley making 'tangible progress' in rehab

There remains no timetable for ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿'s return from a torn ACL that wiped out his 2020 campaign, but the star RB is making headway, according to Giants coach Joe Judge.
news

Belichick had 'good conversation' with N'Keal Harry about trade request: 'We have a good relationship'

N'Keal Harry's comments last week indicated that he wasn't going to burn bridges to force a trade out of New England. Bill Belichick affirmed that assumption Monday.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo at his best can beat out any rookie QB

Trey Lance will ultimately replace ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ as the 49ers starting quarterback. The Niners wouldn't have traded a yacht-load of draft capital unless they had faith in the rookie's transcendent talents. The question is when Lance will get the gig.
news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman: 2021 is 'one of my most important seasons'

Mecole Hardman realizes that this season is a big opportunity for him as the Chiefs wide receiver hopes to gain the trust of quarterback Parick Mahomes and his coaches.
news

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, sister of Bears LB Robert Quinn, wins Olympic gold in 100-meter hurdles

Hours after breaking an Olympic record in the women's 100-meter hurdles semifinals, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn has won Olympic gold in Tokyo.
news

Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks voices displeasure over not being able to compete for starting spot

Entering the 2021 season, Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks faces the uncomfortable reality that he will no longer be holding down that No. 1 spot.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) opting for rest, rehab over immediate surgery

Carson Wentz is holding off on surgery for now. The Colts QB plans to rest and rehab his foot injury over the next few days rather than undergo an immediate procedure, Ian Rapoport reports. This leaves the door open for Wentz to be available for Week 1.
news

Roundup: Injured Cowboys stars Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence 'in really good shape'

Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence won't be active when the Cowboys kick off the NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Steelers. But HC Mike McCarthy said they're making progress toward being available for the regular season.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Bucs rookie LB Joe Tryon 'carving' out a role 

The Buccaneers returned all 22 starters from their Super Bowl win. Coach Bruce Arians said that isn't stopping rookie LB Joe Tryon from practicing his way onto the playing field.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW