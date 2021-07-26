Colts HC Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19, quarantining ahead of training camp

The Indianapolis Colts will kick off training camp this week without their head coach.

Colts coach Frank Reich tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine away from the team facility, the club announced Monday.

"I'm excited for training camp, however I'm disappointed I won't be there with the team as we start," Reich said in a statement. "I'm fortunate to be fully vaccinated and I'm asymptomatic. I'm feeling well and I'm looking forward to returning as soon as I'm medically cleared."

Per the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, a fully vaccinated and asymptomatic individual like Reich can return to duty after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. He will thereafter be tested every two weeks or as directed by the medical staffs.