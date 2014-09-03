Colt Lyerla says he was promised house, car to attend Oregon

Published: Sep 03, 2014 at 09:53 AM
Colt-Lyerla-tos-090314.jpg

Tales of recruiting improprieties are nothing new to college football, but they always seem to generate plenty of attention when they do end up surfacing in the headlines.

In a lengthy profile on SBNation.com this week, former five-star tight end and Green Bay Packers undrafted free agent Colt Lyerla recounted how extra benefits were promised to him in order to sign with a certain Pac-12 school.

"There was a point where me and my mom and everyone in my family was like, 'Yeah, like, go to USC,'" Lyerla said. "'We can't wait for you to go to USC.'"

However, according to Lyerla, an Oregon booster who knew his family started to act as an adviser. The booster eventually made him aware of certain benefits that he could receive if he stuck to a school closer to his hometown of Hillsboro.

"I was promised a house, a car, all these things," the ex-Duck said. "All of a sudden, (family members said) 'You need to go to Oregon. That's the best place for you. They're going to take care of you.'"

Lyerla was quick to point out he never received a house, car or any other extra benefits promised to him while he was in Eugene, remarking that he got "played" to sign with the Ducks over another school.

"(Oregon) takes seriously any allegation of a rules violation and the compliance department will thoroughly examine the information to determine its validity as we do in all cases," the school said in a statement released to local media on Wednesday.

Lyerla later left the program, citing a number of issues in the SBNation piece, and was arrested for cocaine possession in October of last year. Despite his athletic prowess, he was not selected in the 2014 NFL Draft and later signed with the Packers.

After injuring his knee during camp in August, Lyerla signed an injury settlement with Green Bay and was released.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW