Colorado WR Paul Richardson shines in return from knee injury

After missing the 2012 season with a knee injury, Colorado wide receiver Paul Richardson immediately made up for lost time with an 82-yard touchdown reception on his first touch in the Buffaloes' 41-27 win over in-state rival Colorado State in Denver Sunday.
With two Rams defensive backs focused on CU quarterback Connor Wood as he stepped up in the pocket, Richardson was left all alone down the near sideline and strolled into the end zone after making the catch.
Richardson added a 75-yard touchdowns grab on a go route late in the fourth quarter to salt the game away, his trademark speed intact after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during spring practice in April 2012.
Richardson finished with 208 yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches in his first game action since the injury.
A 6-foot-1, 170-pound redshirt junior, Richardson played with Buffalo Bills rookie Robert Woods and USC star wide receiver Marqise Lee at Gardena (Calif.) Serra. Based on this performance, Richardson is right there with Lee among the Pac-12's very best receivers.