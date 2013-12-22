Colorado State assistant Greg Lupfer under investigation

Colorado State defensive line coach Greg Lupfer's sideline remarks to Washington State quarterback Connor Halliday during Saturday's New Mexico Bowl are being investigated by CSU Director of Athletics Jack Graham.
"I'm fully aware of what happened; I've seen footage of what happened," Graham said, according to reporterherald.com. "We're going to take a deep dive on this. It appears as if it was a very inappropriate event. We will take a deep and thorough dive around it. If it is what it appears to have been, that's not who we are, it's not who Colorado State University is. It's unacceptable behavior, and we'll deal with it appropriately."
CSU came from behind to nip the Cougars, 48-45. Lupfer has 19 years of experience coaching college football, most of it at Portland State.
Halliday only had this to say after the game: "Coach grabbed me and said some profane things to me. That's all I'll say about it."
CSU released this statement from Lupfer via Twitter: "I am truly sorry for what I said. It was wrong and those words to not represent who I am and what I believe in. I apologize for the embarrassment I caused Colorado State University, this team & my family."