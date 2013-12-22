Colorado State assistant Greg Lupfer under investigation

"I'm fully aware of what happened; I've seen footage of what happened," Graham said, according to reporterherald.com. "We're going to take a deep dive on this. It appears as if it was a very inappropriate event. We will take a deep and thorough dive around it. If it is what it appears to have been, that's not who we are, it's not who Colorado State University is. It's unacceptable behavior, and we'll deal with it appropriately."