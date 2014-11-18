Colorado's Nelson Spruce leaning toward staying a Buff

Spruce (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) has 99 receptions, eight more than any other player in the nation. He also has 1,091 receiving yards, which ranks seventh nationally, and 11 TD receptions, which is tied for fourth. His receptions and TD catch totals are school single-season records, and he needs one more TD catch to set a career record in that category. Paul Richardson, now a rookie with the Seattle Seahawks, set the single-season yardage record with 1,343 last season, so that record could fall, too.