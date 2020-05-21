College prospects getting creative in home workouts during COVID-19

It many respects, the Coronavirus pandemic has created a lost offseason for college players.

Aside from makeshift workouts during an extended period away from football facilities, most were deprived of spring practice. The NCAA allows 15 practices in the spring, including three scrimmages, giving coaches a clearer picture of what their teams will look like in the fall. It's a golden opportunity for offseason improvement, and many schools hadn't even begun spring practice when campuses were shut down. Some only got in a few practices; Arizona State's early start made it one of the lucky programs from that standpoint -- the Sun Devils got in nine of the allotted 15 practices before campuses closed.

When players are allowed to return and begin preparing for football season, they'll arrive in widely varying stages of readiness -- access to weight equipment, nutrition and work ethic are just three of the factors that will force strength coaches to reassess every player. Storms intends to classify players in three groups: those who are most ready to take the field, a middle group, and those who are a long way from where they should be. Another unknown is how much time players will have to work out on campus before practices begin.

"Coming back, we have to assume they didn't do anything at all," Stachiotti said. "We'll have to gather some baseline information and start pacing guys at different levels. And we'll do the best we can with whatever time we have before they get on the field."

It also makes for a different dynamic for NFL scouts as they evaluate 2021 draft prospects this fall.

Without the benefit of spring practice or a fully involved and supervised offseason workout program, players can't possibly be as sharp as they normally would be when practices begin. Scouts will notice. It's their job not to miss anything.

"The soft tissue injuries might be worse coming back. Guys can get labeled as a soft-tissue injury guy, and maybe you have to step back and realize this (shut-down) contributed to some of that. But for things like body-typing, we can't really grade guys on a curve. I'd be amazed if (evaluations) weren't conducted business as usual," said an area scout for an AFC team. "You might write up a sloppier body type than usual, but you don't fully grade a guy in September anyway. Guys should look the way they're supposed to look by the time they get through the season and get into the draft process."

Storms expects players with a chance to be drafted next spring will be the ones maximizing their time during stay-at-home orders.

"Those are the ones you worry least about, because they have more on the line," Storms said. "I think those guys with that dream getting close to reality, they're going to have that heightened sense of urgency, even working out at home."