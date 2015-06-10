College football's top senior prospects for 2016 NFL Draft

Unfortunately, Buckner (6-7, 290) will be compared to former Ducks defensive lineman Dion Jordan, who was picked third overall in 2013 by the Dolphins and failed to live up to that billing before being suspended for the 2015 season for a third violation of the league's substance-abuse policy. He's not similar to Jordan, though, because his thicker frame portends an NFL career with his hand on the ground; nonetheless, the comparisons will be drawn. Buckner's path toward the 2016 draft is also interesting because while he flashes the skills of a top prospect, better offensive linemen can dominate him, using his tall frame to keep him from getting leverage. If he can improve his stack-and-shed ability and motor while consistently winning the edge, scouts will forget about Jordan and grade Buckner well based on his own merits.