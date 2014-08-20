College football's most indispensable players

Drummond was part of the Spartans' "No Fly Zone" secondary last season, but it has to retool that back end this year, which makes Drummond such an important piece. There are some big holes to fill in it following the departures of star cornerback Darqueze Dennard (a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals) and safety Isaiah Lewis (who signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent). For Michigan State's hopes to be realized this season and for that secondary to maintain its identity, Drummond has to be leading the way. He makes the calls in the secondary and changes things when needed. He's the last line of defense for a team that expects to compete for a playoff spot, and he's a terrific all-around player.