College football's greatest-ever walk-off wins

Before that winning play, there was a hook-and-lateral play on a fourth-and-18 situation that went for the game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The touchdown play before the Statue of Liberty play came out of a form of what would become known as the "Wildcat" (it was all the rage back in 2007). It was a fourth-and-2 situation. Quarterback Jared Zabransky went into motion and wide receiver Vinny Perretta -- who was lined up at running back -- took the snap. Perretta rolled to his right and shot-putted a pass into the end zone, where tight end Derek Schouman, who was lined up at wide receiver, caught the pass for a touchdown.