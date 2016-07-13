College Football Playoff semis could return to New Year's Day

HOOVER, Ala. -- Following a precipitous drop in television ratings from its first year to its second, the College Football Playoff's management committee will consider moving semifinal play from New Year's Eve to New Year's Day.
CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock confirmed the possibility at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.
"We're exploring if there's a better (date) for the semifinals," Hancock told ESPN. "We're thinking about if New Year's Eve is the way to go."
The playoff's first round of semifinals following the 2014 season -- Florida State vs. Oregon and Alabama vs. Ohio State -- resulted in big New Year's Day television ratings that dropped 36 percent a year later, according to the Associated Press, when the semifinals were played on New Year's Eve. Last year's semifinals featured Alabama vs. Michigan State and Clemson vs. Oklahoma.
ESPN holds broadcast rights to CFP games. A move back to New Year's Day is at least two years away, as the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl -- this year's semifinal venues -- are already scheduled for New Year's Eve. In April, Hancock was unwilling to assert that the date of the game brought about the ratings drop, suggesting that other factors could have been at play.