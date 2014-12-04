College Football Playoff scenarios: Week 15's impact on race

The implications: Ohio State already has overcome one huge hurdle (losing star quarterback Braxton Miller for the season to a shoulder injury in August) to get to this spot. Now the Buckeyes have to overcome another huge hurdle (losing replacement quarterback J.T. Barrett, who accounted for 45 TDs this season to set a Big Ten single-season record, to a broken ankle). Cardale Jones is the new starting quarterback, and he and the Buckeyes must win this game and hope for losses by TCU and/or Florida State. Winning this game seems more likely than either FSU or Baylor losing -- and beating the Melvin Gordon-led Badgers is far from a sure thing.