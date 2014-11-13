College Football Playoff scenarios: Week 12's impact on race

The implications for Mississippi State: This is the first of two massive road games for the Bulldogs, who play No. 10 Mississippi on Nov. 29. A victory would keep Mississippi State unbeaten and make the Bulldogs the only SEC team with fewer than two losses; a win also would help them take a giant step toward nailing down a playoff spot. If Mississippi State can win in Tuscaloosa, a strong case can be made that even if the Bulldogs lose to Ole Miss, they would wrap up a spot in the playoff with a win in the SEC championship game. A loss, though, muddles the picture, especially assuming that FSU wins out and that the Big 12 and Pac-12 champs have one loss apiece. As pointed out above, if Alabama wins out, it is in the playoff. And in that scenario, it is going to be extremely difficult for the SEC to get a second team -- even a one-loss Mississippi State team -- in the four-team field unless FSU and/or the Big 12 and/or the Pac-12 champ loses somewhere along the way. Now, if Alabama were to win this contest but lose to Auburn, things change immensely -- and Mississippi State would be back in the picture in that scenario if it beats Ole Miss, and then wins the SEC championship game. Still, beating the Tide would be the preferred path to the playoff for the Bulldogs.