College Football Playoff scenarios: Week 11's impact on race

The implications for Michigan State: The one-loss Spartans are the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the selection committee's top 25 and look to be the most complete team in the league. They also look to be -- right now, at least -- the only Big Ten team with a shot at a playoff berth. This is their final tough regular-season game, as Maryland, Rutgers and Penn State follow. But there also would be a Big Ten title game, where Nebraska (the Spartans already beat them once), Wisconsin or maybe even Iowa would lurk. Still, this is the toughest test remaining for the Spartans.