College Football Playoff rankings shaken up again

Michigan State's win over the defending national champion Buckeyes moved the Spartans ahead to No. 5, while the Fighting Irish fell to No. 6. Baylor was ranked No. 7, followed by Ohio State, Stanford and Michigan. While it was a given that Ohio State would fall out of the top four with its loss, Notre Dame's slip from No. 4 to No. 6 despite a victory on a neutral field was as much of a surprise as the latest rankings provided.