College Football Playoff: Predicting the first set of rankings

Why No. 1: While the Seminoles haven't looked as impressive as their SEC brethren in contention for the top spot, they do have better wins than those behind them and have won a variety of ways. Given the number of people on the committee with playing or coaching experience, the sheer amount of talent on the team might also come into play. As one of two Power Five teams who are unbeaten, FSU is definitely in the top four, but its position might be up for debate.