 Skip to main content
Advertising

College Football Playoff decreases number of spots reserved for conference champions from 6 to 5

Published: Feb 20, 2024 at 12:32 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

The field for the 12-team College Football Playoff will comprise five conference champions and seven at-large selections after the university presidents who oversee the CFP voted unanimously Tuesday to tweak the format.

The move to decrease the number of spots reserved for conference champions from six to five was prompted by realignment and the disassembling of the Pac-12, and has been anticipated for several months. An expected vote last month was delayed at the Pac-12's request.

The original plan for the 12-team format was to have the six highest-ranked conference champions, with the top four receiving first-round byes, and six at-large selections. But with one fewer power conference after the Pac-12's demise, the commissioners who manage the CFP recommended to make the change from a 6-6 format to a 5-7.

Related Links

No conference will have automatic access. Those five slots will go to the highest-ranked conference champs as determined by the CFP selection committee, ensuring at least one team from outside the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference will make the 12-team field.

The selection committee's rankings also will determine the seven at-large bids. There will be no limit to how many teams can come from the same league.

"This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022," said Mark Keenum, president of Mississippi State University and chair of the CFP Board of Managers. "I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason."

The coming season will be the first with a 12-team playoff after 10 years of it being a four-team event.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press.

Related Content

news

NFL announces finalists for sixth annual Big Data Bowl 

Over 300 submissions were received from this year's participants, a record for the sports analytics competition. 
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Four quarterbacks selected in first eight picks

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah has four quarterbacks selected in Round 1 -- all going within the first eight picks. Check out his full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Patriots 10-time Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater announces retirement

Matthew Slater, who won three Super Bowls and was a 10-time Pro Bowler, announced his retirement on Tuesday following 16 seasons. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.