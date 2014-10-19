College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings: Week 9

Published: Oct 19, 2014 at 05:45 AM
After a nail-biting 31-27 victory over Notre Dame, Florida State moved back atop the College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings.

The Seminoles had been No. 2, but jumped past idle Mississippi State to move into the top spot. The Bulldogs are one of five SEC teams -- including four from the West Division -- in the top 10. Two teams from the Big 12 took a tumble after surprising losses; Baylor dropped from third to 14th and Oklahoma went from 10th to 18th.

florida-st-53x65.jpg

1. Florida State

Points: 171 (4 first-place votes)
W-L: 7-0
Previous ranking: 2

The skinny: The Seminoles still haven't played a complete game, but a masterful second-half performance by Jameis Winston helped Florida State escape Notre Dame's upset bid.

Remaining schedule: Thursday, Oct. 30 -- at Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Miami (Fla.); Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Boston College; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Florida

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

Mississippi-State-logo-141012-IA.jpg

2. Mississippi State

Points: 169 (3 first-place votes)
W-L: 6-0
Previous ranking: 1

The skinny: After a weekend off, the Bulldogs prepare for a trip to Kentucky. Trap game? Doubtful.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. UT-Martin; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Vanderbilt; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Ole Miss

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Alabama, Ole Miss)

ole-miss-53x65.jpg

3. Ole Miss

Points: 164
W-L: 7-0
Previous ranking: 5

The skinny: The Rebels' offense rarely plays well for four quarters. But as long as that nasty Rebels defense shows up, it doesn't matter.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Presbyterian; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Mississippi State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Auburn, Mississippi State)

alabama-53x65.jpg

4. Alabama

Points: 145
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 8

The skinny:The win over Texas A&M was impressive, especially coming on the heels of an escaped-by-the-skin-of-their-teeth win last week over Arkansas.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Tennessee; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Mississippi State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Western Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Auburn

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Mississippi State, Auburn)

oregon-53x65.jpg

5. Oregon

Points: 143
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 6

Skinny Yaaawwwnnn. Just another day at the office for the Ducks, who rolled up 554 yards and 45 points in routing what had been a one-loss Washington team.

Remaining schedule: Friday, Oct. 24 -- at California; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Oregon State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Stanford, Utah)

auburn-53x65.jpg

6. Auburn

Points: 140
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 9

The skinny: A lot of folks seem to have written off the Tigers because of their one loss. Gee, isn't that what happened last season, too?

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. South Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Ole Miss; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Samford; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Alabama

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Ole Miss, Georgia, Alabama)

notre-dame-53x65.jpg

7. Notre Dame

Points: 134
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 4

The skinny: The Irish looked to have pulled off a huge upset against Florida State. Alas, there was a flag.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Navy; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Northwestern; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at USC

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Arizona State, USC)

michigan-st-53x65.jpg

8. Michigan State

Points: 125
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 7

The skinny: Are the Spartans a legit playoff possibility? They have beaten one team with a winning record (Nebraska).

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Michigan; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Ohio State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Penn State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Ohio State)

TCU-Logo-141005-IA.jpg

9. TCU

Points: 118
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 11

Skinny:The Horned Frogs bounced back nicely from that ghastly meltdown against Baylor by thrashing Oklahoma State.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs Texas Tech; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Kansas; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- at Texas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Iowa State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (West Virginia, Kansas State)

georgia-53x65.jpg

10. Georgia

Points: 111
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 12

The skinny: Another week without Todd Gurley, another week with a huge performance by true freshman TB Nick Chubb.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Florida; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Charleston Southern; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Georgia Tech

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Auburn)

kansas-st-53x65.jpg

11. Kansas State

Points: 106
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 14

The skinny: The Wildcats got some breaks in beating Oklahoma, for sure. But this is a physical team with a steady quarterback, and it's also the only team unbeaten in Big 12 play.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at TCU; Thursday, Nov. 20 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- at Baylor

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Oklahoma State, TCU, West Virginia, Baylor)

asu-53x65.jpg

12. Arizona State

Points: 94
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 15

The skinny: The Sun Devils played their most complete game of the season in dominating Stanford. They'll need more of that type of performance, given their remaining schedule.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Notre Dame; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Washington State; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Arizona

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Utah, Notre Dame, Arizona)

ohio-st-53x65.jpg

13. Ohio State

Points: 89
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 13

The skinny:The Buckeyes have looked good of late. But who, exactly, have they beaten? (We'll tell you: Navy, Kent State, Cincinnati, Maryland and Rutgers.)

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Penn State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Michigan State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Minnesota; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Indiana; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Michigan

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Michigan State, Minnesota)

baylor-53x65.jpg

14. Baylor

Points: 85
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 3

The skinny: The Bears already have played four road games and have just one more true road game the rest of the way. But it's in Norman, Okla.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Oklahoma; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Kansas State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas State)

Arizona-140928-53x65.jpg

15. Arizona

Points: 70
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 17

The skinny: After losing a heartbreaker last week to USC, the Wildcats had this weekend off and travel to the Palouse on Saturday.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Washington State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Washington; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Utah; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Arizona State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (UCLA, Utah, Arizona State)

Utah-Logo-141005-IA.jpg

16. Utah

Points: 63
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 20

The skinny: Take a gander at their remaining schedule: If the Utes can run the table, they're a playoff team. But that's a big "if," especially with their offense.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. USC; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Oregon; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Stanford; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Arizona; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Colorado

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (USC, Arizona State, Oregon, Arizona)

nebraska-53x65.jpg

17. Nebraska

Points: 62
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 18

The skinny: Ameer Abdullah ran wild -- again -- as the Huskers pounded Northwestern. They should do some more pounding the next two weeks against Rutgers and Purdue.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Purdue; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Wisconsin; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Minnesota; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Iowa

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Minnesota)

oklahoma-53x65.jpg

18. Oklahoma

Points: 59
W-L: 5-2
Previous ranking: 10

The skinny: Michael Hunnicutt is one of the best kickers in the nation. But he had a brutal day Saturday and OU lost by one to Kansas State.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Iowa State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Baylor; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Texas Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Oklahoma State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Baylor, Oklahoma State)

East-Carolina-Logo-140921-IA.jpg

19. East Carolina

Points: 53
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 19

The skinny: The Pirates were off Saturday, but remain in the lead for the non-Power Five leagues' "automatic bid" into the playoff bowls.

Remaining schedule: Thursday, Oct. 23 -- vs. UConn; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Temple; Thursday, Nov. 13 -- at Cincinnati; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Tulane; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Tulsa; Thursday, Dec. 4 -- vs. UCF

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

usc-53x65.jpg

20 (tie). USC

Points: 39
W-L: 5-2
Previous ranking: 23

The skinny: Cody Kessler threw a school-record seven TD passes as the Trojans overwhelmed Colorado, who now have surrendered 22 TD passes.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Washington State; Thursday, Nov. 13 -- vs. California; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Notre Dame

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Utah, UCLA, Notre Dame)

WEST_VIRGINIA-141019-53x65.jpg

20 (tie). West Virginia

Points: 39
W-L: 5-2
Previous ranking: NR

The skinny:An upset of Baylor put the Mountaineers in the Big 12 title race. One positive: The two toughest games (TCU and Kansas State) are in Morgantown.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. TCU; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Texas; Thursday, Nov. 20 -- vs. Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Iowa State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Oklahoma State, Kansas State)

clemson-53x65.jpg

22. Clemson

Points: 28
W-L: 5-2
Previous ranking: 21

The skinny: The defense did more than its share in a win over Boston College. But an offense missing Deshaun Watson looked lost for a lot of the day.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Syracuse; Thursday, Nov. 6 -- at Wake Forest; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Georgia State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. South Carolina

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

DUKE-141019-53x65.jpg

23. Duke

Points: 24
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: NR

The skinny: How you know David Cutcliffe has developed a legitimate program at Duke: The Blue Devils didn't play all that well against a tough Virginia team, but still won to put themselves in solid position for a second consecutive ACC Coastal division title.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Pittsburgh; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Syracuse; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Virginia Tech; Thursday, Nov. 20 -- vs. North Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Wake Forest

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

ucla-53x65.jpg

24. UCLA

Points: 18
W-L: 5-2
Previous ranking: 25

The skinny: The Bruins rolled up 567 yards, but committing three turnovers and going 2-of-13 on third downs made the win over California a nail-biter.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Arizona; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. USC; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Stanford

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Arizona, USC)

MINNESOTA-141019-53x65.jpg

25. Minnesota

Points: 10
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: NR

The skinny: Coach Jerry Kill has done yeoman's work with the Gophers, who are the only team unbeaten in Big Ten play in the league's West Division.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Illinois; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Iowa; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Ohio State; Nov. 22 -- at Nebraska; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Wisconsin

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Ohio State, Nebraska)

Others receiving votes:

Marshall 8, LSU 2, Colorado State 2, Missouri 2, North Dakota State 1, Oklahoma State 1

Voters in the College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings include: NFL Media analysts Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah, and College Football 24/7 writers Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.

