College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings: Week 8

Mississippi State's third consecutive noteworthy win has the Bulldogs as the new No. 1 team in the latest College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings.
Florida State, which had been No. 1, dropped to No. 2. The Seminoles have a huge game this weekend with No. 4 Notre Dame, which escaped North Carolina 50-43 on Saturday.
Baylor, which mounted a miraculous rally to beat TCU, is No. 3, and Mississippi, which throttled Texas A&M, is No. 5.
Five SEC teams are in the top 12, and four Big 12 teams are in the top 14.
1. Mississippi State
Points: 171 (5 first-place votes)
W-L: 6-0
Previous ranking: 4
The skinny: A potential national title team and a potential Heisman winner? It's not a dream, Bulldogs fans. Mississippi State could be looking at 9-0 when it travels to play Alabama on Nov. 15.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. UT-Martin; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Vanderbilt; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Ole Miss
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Alabama, Ole Miss)
2. Florida State
Points: 167 (2 first-place votes)
W-L: 6-0
Previous ranking: 1
The skinny: The Seminoles' last big impediment -- well, last on-field impediment, anyway -- is next Saturday, when Notre Dame visits.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Notre Dame; Thursday, Oct. 30 -- at Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Miami (Fla.); Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Boston College; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Florida
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Notre Dame)
3. Baylor
Points: 156
W-L: 6-0
Previous ranking: 5
The skinny: Down 21 in the fourth quarter? Sheesh. No problem, says Bryce Petty, who guided an epic comeback against TCU.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Oklahoma; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Kansas State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State)
4. Notre Dame
Points: 146
W-L: 6-0
Previous ranking: 6
The skinny: The Irish escaped with a win over North Carolina; they need to play better next week when they take on a slightly tougher ACC opponent.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Florida State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Navy; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Northwestern; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at USC
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Florida State, Arizona State, USC)
5. Ole Miss
Points: 140
W-L: 6-0
Previous ranking: 3
The skinny: As with their in-state archrival, the Rebels appear to be a legitimate threat to win the national title.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Tennessee; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Presbyterian; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Mississippi State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Auburn, Mississippi State)
6. Oregon
Points: 130
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 10
Skinny One week after what looked to be a killer loss to Arizona, the Ducks are back in the title hunt.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Washington; Friday, Oct. 24 -- at California; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Oregon State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Stanford, Utah)
7. Michigan State
Points: 126
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 7
The skinny: The Spartans didn't look all that interested, but they still beat Purdue.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Indiana; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Michigan; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Ohio State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Penn State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Nebraska, Ohio State)
8. Alabama
Points: 113
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 8
The skinny: The Tide beat Arkansas on Saturday, but they looked worse than they did in last week's loss to Mississippi.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Tennessee; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Mississippi State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Western Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Auburn
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Auburn)
9. Auburn
Points: 113
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 2
The skinny: The Tigers played for the national title as a one-loss team last season; hey why couldn't the same thing happen again this season?
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. South Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Ole Miss; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Samford; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Alabama
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama)
10. Oklahoma
Points: 110
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 9
The skinny: The Sooners were far from dominating in winning the Red River Rivalry.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Iowa State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Baylor; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Texas Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Oklahoma State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Kansas State, Baylor, Oklahoma State)
11. TCU
Points: 99
W-L: 4-1
Previous ranking: 11
Skinny: For a team as well-schooled defensively as the Horned Frogs are, they sure let a long of long passes fly over their heads Saturday against Baylor.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs Texas Tech; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Kansas; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- at Texas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Iowa State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Oklahoa State, Kansas State)
12. Georgia
Points: 98
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 12
The skinny: No Todd Gurley? No problem. Still, going forward, winning weekly without Gurley is going to be difficult.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Florida; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Charleston Southern; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Georgia Tech
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Auburn)
13. Ohio State
Points: 83
W-L: 4-1
Previous ranking: 15
The skinny: The Buckeyes should be 7-1 when they travel to play Michigan State on Nov. 8.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Penn State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Michigan State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Minnesota; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Indiana; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Michigan
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Michigan State)
14. Kansas State
Points: 81
W-L: 4-1
Previous ranking: 20
The skinny: Next Saturday's game at Oklahoma is a sneaky-good contest. One problem for the Wildcats: They play at OU, at TCU and at Baylor.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Oklahoma; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at TCU; Thursday, Nov. 20 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- at Baylor
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor)
15. Arizona State
Points: 76
W-L: 4-1
Previous ranking: 17
The skinny: Next Saturday's game with Stanford is an important one in the Pac-12 title race for both teams.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Notre Dame; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Washington State; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Arizona
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Stanford, Utah, Notre Dame, Arizona)
16. Oklahoma State
Points: 73
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 18
The skinny: The Cowboys messed around but still managed to beat Kansas. They are at TCU next week, and they won't be able to mess around if they want to beat the Horned Frogs.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at TCU; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Baylor; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- at Oklahoma
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (TCU, Kansas State, Baylor, Oklahoma)
17. Arizona
Points: 57
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 13
The skinny: The Wildcats looked like they were going to steal another one. Alas, there was a missed field goal late.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Washington State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Washington; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Utah; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Arizona State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (UCLA, Utah, Arizona State)
18. Nebraska
Points: 52
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 22
The skinny: The Huskers should cruise the next three weeks (Northwestern, Rutgers and Purdue); then come three relative toughies to end the season.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Northwestern; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Purdue; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Wisconsin; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Minnesota; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Iowa
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Michigan State)
19. East Carolina
Points: 50
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 19
The skinny: ECU sleepwalked through the first half, then awakened and came away with an 11-point win over USF.
Remaining schedule: Thursday, Oct. 23 -- vs. UConn; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Temple; Thursday, Nov. 13 -- at Cincinnati; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Tulane; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Tulsa; Thursday, Dec. 4 -- vs. UCF
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None
20. Utah
Points: 37
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 23
The skinny: The Utes play at Oregon State on Thursday - - and then the schedule truly becomes a monster.
Remaining schedule: Thursday, Oct. 16 -- at Oregon State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. USC; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Oregon; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Stanford; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Arizona; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Colorado
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (USC, Arizona State, Oregon, Stanford, Arizona)
21. Clemson
Points: 29
W-L: 4-2
Previous ranking: 21
The skinny: The Tigers gutted out a win over Louisville. But can they win without injured freshman QB Deshaun Watson?
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Boston College; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Syracuse; Thursday, Nov. 6 -- at Wake Forest; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Georgia State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. South Carolina
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None
22. Stanford
Points: 23
W-L: 4-2
Previous ranking: 23
The skinny: The Cardinal still have road games left against Arizona State, Oregon and UCLA? Stanford's offense isn't much, so the pressure is on the defense to come through.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Oregon; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at California; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at UCLA
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Arizona State, Oregon, Utah, UCLA)
23. USC
Points: 22
W-L: 4-2
Previous ranking: NR
The skinny: The Trojans almost gave away another one. But a missed field goal saved them.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Washington State; Thursday, Nov. 13 -- vs. California; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Notre Dame
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Utah, UCLA, Notre Dame)
24. Texas A&M
Points: 20
W-L: 5-2
Previous ranking: 14
Skinny: The Aggies' defensive issues are coming to the fore. While they're still in the hunt for a "big bowl," they need to win this week at Alabama to keep those hopes alive.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Louisiana-Monroe; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Missouri; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- vs. LSU
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Alabama, Auburn)
25. UCLA
Points: 15
W-L: 4-2
Previous ranking: 16
The skinny: Two weeks ago, after a win at Arizona State, things were looking good for the Bruins. Now, two home losses later, the Bruins have to regroup.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at California; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Arizona; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. USC; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Stanford
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Arizona, USC, Stanford)
Others receiving votes:
Louisville 12, Duke 11, West Virginia 8, Iowa 7, Minnesota 7, Washington 5, Marshall 5, Colorado St. 1
Voters in the College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings include: NFL Media analysts Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah, and College Football 24/7 writers Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.