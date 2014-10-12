College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings: Week 8

Published: Oct 12, 2014 at 07:00 AM
CFB-Power-Rankings-141012-TOS.jpg

Mississippi State's third consecutive noteworthy win has the Bulldogs as the new No. 1 team in the latest College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings.

Florida State, which had been No. 1, dropped to No. 2. The Seminoles have a huge game this weekend with No. 4 Notre Dame, which escaped North Carolina 50-43 on Saturday.

Baylor, which mounted a miraculous rally to beat TCU, is No. 3, and Mississippi, which throttled Texas A&M, is No. 5.

Five SEC teams are in the top 12, and four Big 12 teams are in the top 14.

Mississippi-State-logo-141012-IA.jpg

1. Mississippi State

Points: 171 (5 first-place votes)
W-L: 6-0
Previous ranking: 4

The skinny: A potential national title team and a potential Heisman winner? It's not a dream, Bulldogs fans. Mississippi State could be looking at 9-0 when it travels to play Alabama on Nov. 15.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. UT-Martin; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Vanderbilt; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Ole Miss

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Alabama, Ole Miss)

florida-st-53x65.jpg

2. Florida State

Points: 167 (2 first-place votes)
W-L: 6-0
Previous ranking: 1

The skinny: The Seminoles' last big impediment -- well, last on-field impediment, anyway -- is next Saturday, when Notre Dame visits.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Notre Dame; Thursday, Oct. 30 -- at Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Miami (Fla.); Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Boston College; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Florida

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Notre Dame)

baylor-53x65.jpg

3. Baylor

Points: 156
W-L: 6-0
Previous ranking: 5

The skinny: Down 21 in the fourth quarter? Sheesh. No problem, says Bryce Petty, who guided an epic comeback against TCU.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Oklahoma; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Kansas State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State)

notre-dame-53x65.jpg

4. Notre Dame

Points: 146
W-L: 6-0
Previous ranking: 6

The skinny: The Irish escaped with a win over North Carolina; they need to play better next week when they take on a slightly tougher ACC opponent.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Florida State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Navy; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Northwestern; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at USC

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Florida State, Arizona State, USC)

ole-miss-53x65.jpg

5. Ole Miss

Points: 140
W-L: 6-0
Previous ranking: 3

The skinny: As with their in-state archrival, the Rebels appear to be a legitimate threat to win the national title.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Tennessee; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Presbyterian; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Mississippi State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Auburn, Mississippi State)

oregon-53x65.jpg

6. Oregon

Points: 130
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 10

Skinny One week after what looked to be a killer loss to Arizona, the Ducks are back in the title hunt.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Washington; Friday, Oct. 24 -- at California; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Oregon State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Stanford, Utah)

michigan-st-53x65.jpg

7. Michigan State

Points: 126
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 7

The skinny: The Spartans didn't look all that interested, but they still beat Purdue.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Indiana; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Michigan; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Ohio State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Penn State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Nebraska, Ohio State)

alabama-53x65.jpg

8. Alabama

Points: 113
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 8

The skinny: The Tide beat Arkansas on Saturday, but they looked worse than they did in last week's loss to Mississippi.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Tennessee; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Mississippi State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Western Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Auburn

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Auburn)

auburn-53x65.jpg

9. Auburn

Points: 113
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 2

The skinny: The Tigers played for the national title as a one-loss team last season; hey why couldn't the same thing happen again this season?

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. South Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Ole Miss; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Samford; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Alabama

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama)

oklahoma-53x65.jpg

10. Oklahoma

Points: 110
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 9

The skinny: The Sooners were far from dominating in winning the Red River Rivalry.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Iowa State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Baylor; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Texas Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Oklahoma State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Kansas State, Baylor, Oklahoma State)

TCU-Logo-141005-IA.jpg

11. TCU

Points: 99
W-L: 4-1
Previous ranking: 11

Skinny: For a team as well-schooled defensively as the Horned Frogs are, they sure let a long of long passes fly over their heads Saturday against Baylor.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs Texas Tech; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Kansas; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- at Texas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Iowa State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Oklahoa State, Kansas State)

georgia-53x65.jpg

12. Georgia

Points: 98
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 12

The skinny: No Todd Gurley? No problem. Still, going forward, winning weekly without Gurley is going to be difficult.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Florida; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Charleston Southern; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Georgia Tech

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Auburn)

ohio-st-53x65.jpg

13. Ohio State

Points: 83
W-L: 4-1
Previous ranking: 15

The skinny: The Buckeyes should be 7-1 when they travel to play Michigan State on Nov. 8.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Penn State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Michigan State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Minnesota; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Indiana; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Michigan

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Michigan State)

kansas-st-53x65.jpg

14. Kansas State

Points: 81
W-L: 4-1
Previous ranking: 20

The skinny: Next Saturday's game at Oklahoma is a sneaky-good contest. One problem for the Wildcats: They play at OU, at TCU and at Baylor.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Oklahoma; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at TCU; Thursday, Nov. 20 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- at Baylor

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor)

asu-53x65.jpg

15. Arizona State

Points: 76
W-L: 4-1
Previous ranking: 17

The skinny: Next Saturday's game with Stanford is an important one in the Pac-12 title race for both teams.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Notre Dame; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Washington State; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Arizona

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Stanford, Utah, Notre Dame, Arizona)

OSU-53x65.jpg

16. Oklahoma State

Points: 73
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 18

The skinny: The Cowboys messed around but still managed to beat Kansas. They are at TCU next week, and they won't be able to mess around if they want to beat the Horned Frogs.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at TCU; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Baylor; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- at Oklahoma

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (TCU, Kansas State, Baylor, Oklahoma)

Arizona-140928-53x65.jpg

17. Arizona

Points: 57
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 13

The skinny: The Wildcats looked like they were going to steal another one. Alas, there was a missed field goal late.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Washington State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Washington; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Utah; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Arizona State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (UCLA, Utah, Arizona State)

nebraska-53x65.jpg

18. Nebraska

Points: 52
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 22

The skinny: The Huskers should cruise the next three weeks (Northwestern, Rutgers and Purdue); then come three relative toughies to end the season.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Northwestern; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Purdue; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Wisconsin; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Minnesota; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Iowa

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Michigan State)

East-Carolina-Logo-140921-IA.jpg

19. East Carolina

Points: 50
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 19

The skinny: ECU sleepwalked through the first half, then awakened and came away with an 11-point win over USF.

Remaining schedule: Thursday, Oct. 23 -- vs. UConn; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Temple; Thursday, Nov. 13 -- at Cincinnati; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Tulane; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Tulsa; Thursday, Dec. 4 -- vs. UCF

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

Utah-Logo-141005-IA.jpg

20. Utah

Points: 37
W-L: 5-1
Previous ranking: 23

The skinny: The Utes play at Oregon State on Thursday - - and then the schedule truly becomes a monster.

Remaining schedule: Thursday, Oct. 16 -- at Oregon State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. USC; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Oregon; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Stanford; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Arizona; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Colorado

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (USC, Arizona State, Oregon, Stanford, Arizona)

clemson-53x65.jpg

21. Clemson

Points: 29
W-L: 4-2
Previous ranking: 21

The skinny: The Tigers gutted out a win over Louisville. But can they win without injured freshman QB Deshaun Watson?

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Boston College; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Syracuse; Thursday, Nov. 6 -- at Wake Forest; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Georgia State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. South Carolina

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

stanford-53x65.jpg

22. Stanford

Points: 23
W-L: 4-2
Previous ranking: 23

The skinny: The Cardinal still have road games left against Arizona State, Oregon and UCLA? Stanford's offense isn't much, so the pressure is on the defense to come through.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Oregon; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at California; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at UCLA

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Arizona State, Oregon, Utah, UCLA)

usc-53x65.jpg

23. USC

Points: 22
W-L: 4-2
Previous ranking: NR

The skinny: The Trojans almost gave away another one. But a missed field goal saved them.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Washington State; Thursday, Nov. 13 -- vs. California; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Notre Dame

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Utah, UCLA, Notre Dame)

TexamAM-53x65.jpg

24. Texas A&M

Points: 20
W-L: 5-2
Previous ranking: 14

Skinny: The Aggies' defensive issues are coming to the fore. While they're still in the hunt for a "big bowl," they need to win this week at Alabama to keep those hopes alive.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Louisiana-Monroe; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Missouri; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- vs. LSU

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Alabama, Auburn)

ucla-53x65.jpg

25. UCLA

Points: 15
W-L: 4-2
Previous ranking: 16

The skinny: Two weeks ago, after a win at Arizona State, things were looking good for the Bruins. Now, two home losses later, the Bruins have to regroup.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at California; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Arizona; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. USC; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Stanford

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Arizona, USC, Stanford)

Others receiving votes:

Louisville 12, Duke 11, West Virginia 8, Iowa 7, Minnesota 7, Washington 5, Marshall 5, Colorado St. 1

Voters in the College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings include: NFL Media analysts Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah, and College Football 24/7 writers Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.

