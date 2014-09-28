 Skip to main content
Advertising

College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings: Week 6

Published: Sep 28, 2014 at 09:04 AM
CFB-Power-Rankings-140928-TOS.jpg

» CFB Playoff Picture: If the season ended today

Despite receiving just one first-place vote, Oregon is the new No. 1 in this week's CFB 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings.

Florida State, just one point behind, fell to No. 2 for the first time this season.

How close is the seed positioning for the College Football Playoff? While there is a defined and consistent four teams, only five points separates Oregon (165) from Oklahoma (160), the fourth-place team.

oregon-53x65.jpg

1. Oregon

Points: 165 (1 first-place vote)
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 2

Skinny The Ducks were off this weekend. They play Thursday against Arizona, which hammered them last season.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Washington; Friday, Oct. 24 -- at California; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Oregon State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (UCLA, Stanford)

florida-st-53x65.jpg

2. Florida State

Points: 162 (4 first-place votes)
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 1

The skinny: Jameis Winston looked good in his return from a one-game suspension. The defense has issues, though: FSU allowed 132 regular-season points in 2013 but already have surrendered 101 this season.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Wake Forest; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Syracuse; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Notre Dame; Thursday, Oct. 30 -- at Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Miami (Fla.); Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Boston College; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Florida

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Notre Dame)

alabama-53x65.jpg

3. Alabama

Points: 161 (1 first-place vote)
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 3

The skinny: The Tide were off and visit unbeaten Mississippi next weekend. The Tide has won 10 in a row and 21 of the past 23 against the Rebels.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Ole Miss; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Tennessee; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Mississippi State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Western Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Auburn

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn)

oklahoma-53x65.jpg

4. Oklahoma

Points: 160 (1 first-place vote)
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 4

The skinny: The Sooners had the weekend off and play at unbeaten -- but untested -- TCU next Saturday.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at TCU; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Iowa State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Baylor; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Texas Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Oklahoma State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Baylor, Oklahoma State)

auburn-53x65.jpg

5. Auburn

Points: 149
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 5

The skinny: The Tigers cruised past Louisiana Tech and get another team from Louisiana -- LSU -- visiting next weekend.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. LSU; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Mississippi State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. South Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Ole Miss; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Samford; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Alabama

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 6 (LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama)

TexamAM-53x65.jpg

6. Texas A&M

Points: 140
W-L: 5-0
Previous ranking: 6

Skinny: Things looked bleak for the Aggies in the fourth quarter against Arkansas. But they rallied from 14 down to win in overtime, and now face a trip to Mississippi State.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Mississippi State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Ole Miss; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Louisiana-Monroe; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Missouri; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- vs. LSU

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, LSU)

baylor-53x65.jpg

7. Baylor

Points: 137
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 7

The skinny: How good are the Bears? It's hard to tell: They haven't played anyone. They're at Texas next weekend.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Texas; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. TCU; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Oklahoma; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Kansas State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State)

notre-dame-53x65.jpg

8. Notre Dame

Points: 118
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 8

The skinny: The Irish have scored at least 30 points in the first four games of a season for the first time since 1943, when they won a national title. But can they score 30 against Stanford next weekend?

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. North Carolina; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Florida State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Navy; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Northwestern; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at USC

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Stanford, Florida State, Arizona State, USC)

michigan-st-53x65.jpg

9. Michigan State

Points: 118
W-L: 3-1
Previous ranking: 9

The skinny: The Spartans will welcome in Nebraska next weekend in what has turned into perhaps the most important Big Ten game of the season.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Nebraska; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Purdue; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Indiana; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Michigan; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Ohio State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Penn State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Nebraska, Ohio State)

ucla-53x65.jpg

10. UCLA

Points: 114
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 10

The skinny:The Bruins smashed Arizona State in a key Pac-12 South game on Thursday. We're already looking forward to when Oregon visits L.A. on Oct. 11.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Oregon; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at California; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Arizona; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. USC; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Stanford

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (Arizona State, Oregon, Arizona, USC, Stanford)

stanford-53x65.jpg

11 (tied). Stanford

Points: 93
W-L: 3-1
Previous ranking: 14

The skinny: The defense has been dominant, allowing just 26 points in four games. But the offense has not been that impressive.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Notre Dame; Friday, Oct. 10 -- vs. Washington State; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Oregon; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at California; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at UCLA

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Notre Dame, Arizona State, Oregon, UCLA)

georgia-53x65.jpg

11 (tied). Georgia

Points: 93
W-L: 3-1
Previous ranking: 11

The skinny: The Bulldogs' defense was mighty spotty -- again -- in a three-point win over Tennessee. But Todd Gurley came through, and that was enough for a win.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Vanderbilt; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Missouri; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Florida; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Charleston Southern; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Georgia Tech

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Auburn)

ole-miss-53x65.jpg

13 (tied). Ole Miss

Points: 91
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 13

The skinny: The Rebels can make a huge statement -- huge -- when Alabama comes calling next weekend. The defense is good enough, but the offense is a big question.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Alabama; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Texas A&M; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Tennessee; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Presbyterian; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Mississippi State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn, Mississippi State)

Mississippi-State-140921-IA.jpg

13 (tied). Mississippi State

Points: 91
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 16

The skinny: The Bulldogs bullied LSU on Sept. 20, then were off this weekend. Next weekend, high-powered Texas A&M comes calling.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. UT-Martin; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Vanderbilt; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Ole Miss

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Texas A&M, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss)

usc-53x65.jpg

15. USC

Points: 71
W-L: 3-1
Previous ranking: 19

The skinny: It's still hard to believe USC lost to Boston College -- and was outrushed 452-20. The Trojans' defense looked good in a win over Oregon State on Saturday night.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Arizona State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Arizona; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Washington State; Thursday, Nov. 13 -- vs. California; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Notre Dame

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Arizona State, Arizona, UCLA, Notre Dame)

BYU-logo-140907-IA.jpg

16. BYU

Points: 64
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 18

The skinny: QB Taysom Hill looks to be a legit Heisman candidate. And a 12-0 season beckons. But that schedule impresses no one.

Remaining schedule: Friday, Oct. 3 -- vs. Utah State; Thursday, Oct. 91 -- vs. Central Florida; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Nevada; Frida, Oct. 24 -- vs. Boise State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Middle Tennessee; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. UNLV; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Savannah State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. California

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

lsu-53x65.jpg

17. LSU

Points: 62
W-L: 4-1
Previous ranking: 17

The skinny: A quarterback change seems likely for the Tigers, who will try to avoid an 0-2 start in SEC play when they travel to Auburn next weekend. The last time LSU started 0-2 in the SEC? It was 2001, when Nick Saban was coach.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Auburn; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Florida; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Kentucky; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Ole Miss; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Arkansas; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- at Texas A&M

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Auburn, Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas A&M)

wisconsin-53x65.jpg

18(tied). Wisconsin

Points: 43
W-L: 3-1
Previous ranking: 20

The skinny: The Badgers yawned their way through the first half this weekend against USF. But they awakened in the second half -- well, Melvin Gordon awakened, anyway -- to win by 17 after a halftime tie.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Northwestern; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Purdue; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Nebraska; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Iowa; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Minnesota

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Nebraska)

nebraska-53x65.jpg

18 (tied). Nebraska

Points: 43
W-L: 5-0
Previous ranking: 21

The skinny: Senior TB Ameer Abdullah has three 200-yard games this season and will need to be at his best when the Huskers play at Michigan State next weekend.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Michigan State; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Northwestern; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Purdue; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Wisconsin; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Minnesota; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Iowa

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Michigan State, Wisconsin)

ohio-st-53x65.jpg

20. Ohio State

Points: 39
W-L: 3-1
Previous ranking: 22

The skinny: The Buckeyes rolled up 45 first downs -- seriously, 45 -- in beating up on Cincinnati this weekend. Next Saturday's trip to Maryland could be interesting, though.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Maryland; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Penn State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Michigan State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Minnesota; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Indiana; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Michigan

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Michigan State)

East-Carolina-Logo-140921-IA.jpg

21. East Carolina

Points: 33
W-L: 3-1
Previous ranking: 23

The skinny: The Pirates, who were off this weekend, are sixth in the nation in pass offense. Their next three games come against teams who currently have losing records.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. SMU; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at South Florida; Thursday, Oct. 23 -- vs. UConn; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Temple; Thursday, Nov. 13 -- at Cincinnati; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Tulane; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Tulsa; Thursday, Dec. 4 -- vs. UCF

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

OSU-53x65.jpg

22. Oklahoma State

Points: 25
W-L: 2-1
Previous ranking: NR

The skinny: Using a backup quarterback didn't cause a problem for the Cowboys, as they downed Texas Tech on Thursday. Next weekend shouldn't be a problem, either, with Iowa State coming to town.

Remaining schedule: Thursday, Sept. 25 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Iowa State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Kansas; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at TCU; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Baylor; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- at Oklahoma

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Baylor, Oklahoma)

asu-53x65.jpg

23. Arizona State

Points: 22
W-L: 3-1
Previous ranking: 11

The skinny: QB Taylor Kelly's absence hurt in a loss to UCLA. When will he return? The Sun Devils play at USC next weekend.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at USC; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Notre Dame; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Washington State; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Arizona

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (USC, Stanford, Notre Dame, Arizona)

clemson-53x65.jpg

24. Clemson

Points: 18
W-L: 1-2
Previous ranking: 24

The skinny: True freshman QB Deshaun Watson had an auspicious debut as a starter, throwing for 435 yards and a school-record six touchdowns as the Tigers whipped North Carolina. He should be able to light up North Carolina State next weekend.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. North Carolina; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. North Carolina State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Louisville; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Boston College; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Syracuse; Thursday, Nov. 6 -- at Wake Forest; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Georgia State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. South Carolina

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (South Carolina)

Arizona-140928-53x65.jpg

25. Arizona

Points: 16
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: NR

The skinny: The Wildcats will be trying for their second consecutive win over Oregon when they travel to play the Ducks on Thursday.

Remaining schedule: Thursday, Oct. 2 -- at Oregon; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. USC; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Washington State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Washington; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Utah; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Arizona State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Oregon, USC, UCLA, Arizona State)

Others receiving votes:

Missouri 15, Kansas State 14, TCU 9, Arkansas 4, Louisville 3, South Carolina 1

Voters in the College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings include: NFL Media analysts Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah, and CFB 24/7 writers Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter _@NFLCFB_.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

College Football Playoff shifts to straight seeding with no automatic byes for top league champs

The College Football Playoff will go to a more straightforward way of filling the bracket next season, placing teams strictly on where they are ranked instead of moving pieces around to reward conference champions.

news

Bill Belichick introduced as North Carolina head football coach: 'I didn't come here to leave'

Bill Belichick was introduced on Thursday as the head football coach at the University of North Carolina, telling reporters the job was a "dream come true" and that he "didn't come here to leave."

news

Six-time Super Bowl-winning HC Bill Belichick finalizes deal to become University of North Carolina head coach

Six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick is heading to the college ranks to take over as coach of the University of North Carolina football program.

news

Bill Belichick on University of North Carolina interest: 'We've had a couple of good conversations'

Six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick confirmed on Monday that he has discussed the vacant head-coaching position at the University of North Carolina.

news

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders accepts invitation to 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has committed to the East-West Shrine Bowl, the all-star game announced on Wednesday.

news

NCAA approves coach-to-player helmet communication for 2024 football season

The NCAA's football oversight committee approved Friday the use of coach-to-player helmet communications in games for the 2024 season.

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach.

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.

news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.

news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.