College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings: Week 6

Despite receiving just one first-place vote, Oregon is the new No. 1 in this week's CFB 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings.
Florida State, just one point behind, fell to No. 2 for the first time this season.
How close is the seed positioning for the College Football Playoff? While there is a defined and consistent four teams, only five points separates Oregon (165) from Oklahoma (160), the fourth-place team.
1. Oregon
Points: 165 (1 first-place vote)
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 2
Skinny The Ducks were off this weekend. They play Thursday against Arizona, which hammered them last season.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Washington; Friday, Oct. 24 -- at California; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Oregon State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (UCLA, Stanford)
2. Florida State
Points: 162 (4 first-place votes)
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 1
The skinny: Jameis Winston looked good in his return from a one-game suspension. The defense has issues, though: FSU allowed 132 regular-season points in 2013 but already have surrendered 101 this season.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Wake Forest; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Syracuse; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Notre Dame; Thursday, Oct. 30 -- at Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Miami (Fla.); Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Boston College; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Florida
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Notre Dame)
3. Alabama
Points: 161 (1 first-place vote)
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 3
The skinny: The Tide were off and visit unbeaten Mississippi next weekend. The Tide has won 10 in a row and 21 of the past 23 against the Rebels.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Ole Miss; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Tennessee; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Mississippi State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Western Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Auburn
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn)
4. Oklahoma
Points: 160 (1 first-place vote)
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 4
The skinny: The Sooners had the weekend off and play at unbeaten -- but untested -- TCU next Saturday.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at TCU; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Iowa State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Baylor; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Texas Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Oklahoma State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Baylor, Oklahoma State)
5. Auburn
Points: 149
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 5
The skinny: The Tigers cruised past Louisiana Tech and get another team from Louisiana -- LSU -- visiting next weekend.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. LSU; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Mississippi State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. South Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Ole Miss; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Samford; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Alabama
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 6 (LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama)
6. Texas A&M
Points: 140
W-L: 5-0
Previous ranking: 6
Skinny: Things looked bleak for the Aggies in the fourth quarter against Arkansas. But they rallied from 14 down to win in overtime, and now face a trip to Mississippi State.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Mississippi State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Ole Miss; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Louisiana-Monroe; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Missouri; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- vs. LSU
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, LSU)
7. Baylor
Points: 137
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 7
The skinny: How good are the Bears? It's hard to tell: They haven't played anyone. They're at Texas next weekend.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Texas; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. TCU; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Oklahoma; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Kansas State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State)
8. Notre Dame
Points: 118
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 8
The skinny: The Irish have scored at least 30 points in the first four games of a season for the first time since 1943, when they won a national title. But can they score 30 against Stanford next weekend?
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. North Carolina; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Florida State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Navy; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Northwestern; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at USC
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Stanford, Florida State, Arizona State, USC)
9. Michigan State
Points: 118
W-L: 3-1
Previous ranking: 9
The skinny: The Spartans will welcome in Nebraska next weekend in what has turned into perhaps the most important Big Ten game of the season.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Nebraska; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Purdue; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Indiana; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Michigan; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Ohio State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Penn State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Nebraska, Ohio State)
10. UCLA
Points: 114
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 10
The skinny:The Bruins smashed Arizona State in a key Pac-12 South game on Thursday. We're already looking forward to when Oregon visits L.A. on Oct. 11.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Oregon; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at California; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Arizona; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. USC; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Stanford
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (Arizona State, Oregon, Arizona, USC, Stanford)
11 (tied). Stanford
Points: 93
W-L: 3-1
Previous ranking: 14
The skinny: The defense has been dominant, allowing just 26 points in four games. But the offense has not been that impressive.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Notre Dame; Friday, Oct. 10 -- vs. Washington State; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Oregon; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at California; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at UCLA
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Notre Dame, Arizona State, Oregon, UCLA)
11 (tied). Georgia
Points: 93
W-L: 3-1
Previous ranking: 11
The skinny: The Bulldogs' defense was mighty spotty -- again -- in a three-point win over Tennessee. But Todd Gurley came through, and that was enough for a win.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Vanderbilt; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Missouri; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Florida; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Charleston Southern; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Georgia Tech
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Auburn)
13 (tied). Ole Miss
Points: 91
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 13
The skinny: The Rebels can make a huge statement -- huge -- when Alabama comes calling next weekend. The defense is good enough, but the offense is a big question.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Alabama; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Texas A&M; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Tennessee; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Presbyterian; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Mississippi State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn, Mississippi State)
13 (tied). Mississippi State
Points: 91
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 16
The skinny: The Bulldogs bullied LSU on Sept. 20, then were off this weekend. Next weekend, high-powered Texas A&M comes calling.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. UT-Martin; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Vanderbilt; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Ole Miss
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Texas A&M, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss)
15. USC
Points: 71
W-L: 3-1
Previous ranking: 19
The skinny: It's still hard to believe USC lost to Boston College -- and was outrushed 452-20. The Trojans' defense looked good in a win over Oregon State on Saturday night.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Arizona State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Arizona; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Washington State; Thursday, Nov. 13 -- vs. California; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Notre Dame
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Arizona State, Arizona, UCLA, Notre Dame)
16. BYU
Points: 64
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: 18
The skinny: QB Taysom Hill looks to be a legit Heisman candidate. And a 12-0 season beckons. But that schedule impresses no one.
Remaining schedule: Friday, Oct. 3 -- vs. Utah State; Thursday, Oct. 91 -- vs. Central Florida; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Nevada; Frida, Oct. 24 -- vs. Boise State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Middle Tennessee; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. UNLV; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Savannah State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. California
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None
17. LSU
Points: 62
W-L: 4-1
Previous ranking: 17
The skinny: A quarterback change seems likely for the Tigers, who will try to avoid an 0-2 start in SEC play when they travel to Auburn next weekend. The last time LSU started 0-2 in the SEC? It was 2001, when Nick Saban was coach.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Auburn; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Florida; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Kentucky; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Ole Miss; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Arkansas; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- at Texas A&M
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Auburn, Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas A&M)
18(tied). Wisconsin
Points: 43
W-L: 3-1
Previous ranking: 20
The skinny: The Badgers yawned their way through the first half this weekend against USF. But they awakened in the second half -- well, Melvin Gordon awakened, anyway -- to win by 17 after a halftime tie.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Northwestern; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Purdue; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Nebraska; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Iowa; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Minnesota
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Nebraska)
18 (tied). Nebraska
Points: 43
W-L: 5-0
Previous ranking: 21
The skinny: Senior TB Ameer Abdullah has three 200-yard games this season and will need to be at his best when the Huskers play at Michigan State next weekend.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Michigan State; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Northwestern; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Purdue; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Wisconsin; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Minnesota; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Iowa
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Michigan State, Wisconsin)
20. Ohio State
Points: 39
W-L: 3-1
Previous ranking: 22
The skinny: The Buckeyes rolled up 45 first downs -- seriously, 45 -- in beating up on Cincinnati this weekend. Next Saturday's trip to Maryland could be interesting, though.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Maryland; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Penn State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Michigan State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Minnesota; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Indiana; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Michigan
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Michigan State)
21. East Carolina
Points: 33
W-L: 3-1
Previous ranking: 23
The skinny: The Pirates, who were off this weekend, are sixth in the nation in pass offense. Their next three games come against teams who currently have losing records.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. SMU; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at South Florida; Thursday, Oct. 23 -- vs. UConn; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Temple; Thursday, Nov. 13 -- at Cincinnati; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Tulane; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Tulsa; Thursday, Dec. 4 -- vs. UCF
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None
22. Oklahoma State
Points: 25
W-L: 2-1
Previous ranking: NR
The skinny: Using a backup quarterback didn't cause a problem for the Cowboys, as they downed Texas Tech on Thursday. Next weekend shouldn't be a problem, either, with Iowa State coming to town.
Remaining schedule: Thursday, Sept. 25 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Iowa State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Kansas; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at TCU; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Baylor; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- at Oklahoma
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Baylor, Oklahoma)
23. Arizona State
Points: 22
W-L: 3-1
Previous ranking: 11
The skinny: QB Taylor Kelly's absence hurt in a loss to UCLA. When will he return? The Sun Devils play at USC next weekend.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at USC; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Notre Dame; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Washington State; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Arizona
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (USC, Stanford, Notre Dame, Arizona)
24. Clemson
Points: 18
W-L: 1-2
Previous ranking: 24
The skinny: True freshman QB Deshaun Watson had an auspicious debut as a starter, throwing for 435 yards and a school-record six touchdowns as the Tigers whipped North Carolina. He should be able to light up North Carolina State next weekend.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. North Carolina; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. North Carolina State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Louisville; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Boston College; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Syracuse; Thursday, Nov. 6 -- at Wake Forest; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Georgia State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. South Carolina
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (South Carolina)
25. Arizona
Points: 16
W-L: 4-0
Previous ranking: NR
The skinny: The Wildcats will be trying for their second consecutive win over Oregon when they travel to play the Ducks on Thursday.
Remaining schedule: Thursday, Oct. 2 -- at Oregon; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. USC; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Washington State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Washington; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Utah; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Arizona State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Oregon, USC, UCLA, Arizona State)
Others receiving votes:
Missouri 15, Kansas State 14, TCU 9, Arkansas 4, Louisville 3, South Carolina 1
Voters in the College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings include: NFL Media analysts Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah, and CFB 24/7 writers Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.