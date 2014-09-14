College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings: Week 4

While the lead pack remains the same in the race toward the first-ever four-team College Football Playoff, the trailing group of teams continues to shuffle as some favorites fell and other contenders managed to get through Week 3 unscathed.
1. Florida State
Points: 173 (5 first-place votes)
W-L: 2-0
Previous ranking: 1
The skinny: The Seminoles had the week off to heal and prepare for this week's ACC showdown with Clemson.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Clemson; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- at N.C. State; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Wake Forest; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Syracuse; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Notre Dame; Thursday, Oct. 30 -- at Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Miami (Fla.); Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Boston College; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Florida
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida)
2. Oregon
Points: 166 (2 first-place votes)
W-L: 3-0
Previous ranking: 2
Skinny The Ducks played the pleasant host for one quarter, allowing Wyoming to lead 7-0 after the first period. After that, Oregon was a rude guest, running away from the Cowboys, 48-14.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept, 20 -- at Washington State; Thursday, Oct. 2 -- vs. Arizona; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Washington; Friday, Oct. 24 -- at California; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Oregon State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (UCLA, Stanford)
3 (tied). Oklahoma
Points: 156
W-L: 2-0
Previous ranking: 3
The skinny: The Sooners beat their three non-conference foes by a combined score of 134-33. Next Saturday's trip to West Virginia certainly will test the secondary.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 20 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at TCU; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Iowa State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Baylor; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Texas Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Oklahoma State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Kansas State, Baylor)
3 (tied). Alabama
Points: 156
W-L: 3-0
Previous ranking: 4
The skinny: Another game, another big day for WR Amari Cooper, this time against Southern Miss' overmatched secondary.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Florida; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Ole Miss; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Tennessee; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Mississippi State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Western Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Auburn
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn)
5. Auburn
Points: 148
W-L: 2-0
Previous ranking: 5
The skinny: The Tigers have a tough one Thursday night when they venture to the Midwest to play Kansas State. Auburn's toughness will be challenged.
Remaining schedule: Thursday, Sept. 18 -- at Kansas State; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Louisiana Tech; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. LSU; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Mississippi State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. South Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Ole Miss; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Samford; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Alabama
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 6 (Kansas State, LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Georgia, Alabama)
6. Baylor
Points: 138
W-L: 3-0
Previous ranking: 6
The skinny: The Bears beat their three non-conference foes by a combined score of 178-27, trumping Big 12 rival Oklahoma.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 27 -- at Iowa State; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Texas; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. TCU; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Oklahoma; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Kansas State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Oklahoma, Kansas State)
7. Texas A&M
Points: 135
W-L: 3-0
Previous ranking: T-8
The skinny: The Aggies' season-opening win over South Carolina looks even more impressive after the Gamecocks beat Georgia. A&M plays its third consecutive Texas-based team next week when it visits SMU.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 20 -- at SMU; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Arkansas; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Mississippi State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Ole Miss; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Louisiana-Monroe; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Missouri; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- vs. LSU
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Missouri, LSU)
8. LSU
Points: 125
W-L: 3-0
Previous ranking: 10
The skinny: LSU cruised past Louisiana-Monroe and has posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1985, when noted defensive guru Bill Arnsparger was the Tigers' coach.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Mississippi State; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. New Mexico State; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Auburn; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Florida; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Kentucky; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Ole Miss; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Arkansas; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- at Texas A&M
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas A&M)
9. Notre Dame
Points: 116
W-L: 3-0
Previous ranking: 11
The skinny: The Irish looked sluggish at times, but still beat Purdue by 16 behind another solid game from QB Everett Golson. He has accounted for 11 TDs in three games.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 27 -- at Syracuse; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. North Carolina; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Florida State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Navy; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Northwestern; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at USC
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Stanford, Florida State, Arizona State, USC)
10. Michigan State
Points: 107
W-L: 1-1
Previous ranking: T-12
The skinny: The Spartans had a bye, but it still was a good day for their long-shot playoff hopes as USC and Georgia were top-10 teams that suffered losses.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Eastern Michigan; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Wyoming; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Nebraska; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Purdue; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Indiana; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Michigan; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Ohio State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Penn State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Nebraska, Ohio State)
11. UCLA
Points: 101
W-L: 3-0
Previous ranking: T-12
The skinny: Star QB Brett Hundley goes down in a tight game against Texas. No problem, I got this, says backup Jerry Neuheisel. UCLA hasn't been impressive, but 3-0 is 3-0.
Remaining schedule: Thursday, Sept. 25 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Oregon; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at California; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Arizona; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. USC; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Stanford
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Arizona State, Oregon, USC, Stanford)
12. Ole Miss
Points: 90
W-L: 3-0
Previous ranking: T-12
The skinny: The Rebels' defense has been stifling, but we won't really know about this team until it plays Alabama and Texas A&M on back-to-back weekends next month.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Memphis; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Alabama; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Texas A&M; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Tennessee; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Presbyterian; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Mississippi State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn)
13. Arizona State
Points: 89
W-L: 3-0
Previous ranking: 16
The skinny: A foot injury to QB Taylor Kelly is something to watch. With him, the Sun Devils can win the Pac-12 South. Without him? Third place in the division is their ceiling.
Remaining schedule: Thursday, Sept. 25 -- vs. UCLA; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at USC; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Notre Dame; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Washington State; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Arizona
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (UCLA, USC, Stanford, Notre Dame)
14. Georgia
Points: 83
W-L: 1-1
Previous ranking: 7
The skinny: First-and-goal from South Carolina's 4 and Todd Gurley doesn't get it four times in a row? That's a head-scratcher. And not scoring in that situation led to a loss -- and a major drop in the power rankings.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Troy; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Tennessee; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Vanderbilt; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Missouri; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Florida; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Charleston Southern; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Georgia Tech
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Missouri, Florida, Auburn)
15. Stanford
Points: 81
W-L: 2-1
Previous ranking: 15
The skinny: One week after falling at home to USC, the Cardinal yawned its way to a win over a bad Army team.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 27 -- at Washington; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Notre Dame; Friday, Oct. 10 -- vs. Washington State; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Oregon; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at California; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at UCLA
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Notre Dame, Arizona State, Oregon, UCLA)
16. USC
Points: 67
W-L: 2-1
Previous ranking: T-8
The skinny: Beat Stanford one week, lose to Boston College the next. And get this: BC outrushed USC, 452-20. Seriously, 452-20.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Oregon State; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Arizona State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Arizona; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Washington State; Thursday, Nov. 13 -- vs. California; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Notre Dame
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Arizona State, UCLA, Notre Dame)
17. South Carolina
Points: 63
W-L: 2-1
Previous ranking: NR
The skinny: Gamecocks QB Dylan Thompson carved up the Georgia secondary, Mike Davis and Brandon Wilds ran well and the defense actually came up with some key stops. Voila! South Carolina is back in the SEC title chase.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 20 -- at Vanderbilt; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Missouri; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Furman; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Tennessee; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Florida; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. South Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Clemson
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Missouri, Auburn, Florida, Clemson)
18. BYU
Points: 49
W-L: 3-0
Previous ranking: 21
The skinny: The Cougars looked spotty at times, especially in the second quarter, in beating Houston, but they got the job done behind another solid game from QB Taysom Hill. A 12-0 season is a distinct possibility.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs Virginia; Friday, Oct. 3 -- vs. Utah State; Thursday, Oct. 91 -- vs. Central Florida; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Nevada; Frida, Oct. 24 -- vs. Boise State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Middle Tennessee; Saturday, Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. UNLV; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Savannah State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. California
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None
19. Missouri
Points: 45
W-L: 3-0
Previous ranking: T-23
The skinny:Mizzou brushed aside UCF on Saturday, rolling to a 38-10 win behind four TD passes from Maty Mauk. Mauk, by the way, has thrown 12 TD passes this season.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Indiana; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- at South Carolina; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Georgia; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Florida; Thursday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Vanderbilt; Wednesday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Kentucky; Wednesday, Nov. 15 -- at Texas A&M; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Tennessee; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Arkansas
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M)
20. Wisconsin
Points: 38
W-L: 1-1
Previous ranking: 17
The skinny: The Badgers were off this week, and they probably had to keep from laughing when they looked at their remaining schedule. Still, they need to get RB Melvin Gordon going next week against Bowling Green.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Bowling Green; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. South Florida; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Northwestern; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Purdue; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Nebraska; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Iowa; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Minnesota
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Nebraska)
21. Ohio State
Points: 29
W-L: 2-1
Previous ranking: 18
The skinny: A game over middle-of-the-pack MAC team Kent State was just what the doctor ordered for the Buckeyes, and young guys made some plays against the Golden Flashes. The Buckeyes are off next weekend, and the Sept. 27 game against Cincinnati will test the secondary.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Cincinnati; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Maryland; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Penn State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Michigan State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Minnesota; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Indiana; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Michigan
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Michigan State)
22. Kansas State
Points: 23
W-L: 2-0
Previous ranking: 22
The skinny: The Wildcats need a big game from QB Jake Waters when Auburn comes calling Thursday night. While he's not as athletic as Auburn counterpart Nick Marshall, Waters still is a solid dual-threat quarterback.
Remaining schedule: Thursday, Sept. 18 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. UTEP; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Oklahoma; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at TCU; Thursday, Nov. 20 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- at Baylor
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Auburn, Oklahoma, Baylor)
23. Nebraska
Points: 17
W-L: 3-0
Previous ranking: 25
The skinny: A week after barely escaping against FCS foe McNeese State, the Huskers throttled Fresno State. They have an interesting game this week against Miami (Fla.). And there will be a nice game-within-a-game, too, with tailbacks Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska) and Duke Johnson (Miami).
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Miami (Fla.); Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Michigan State; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Northwestern; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Purdue; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Wisconsin; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Minnesota; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Iowa
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Michigan State, Wisconsin)
24. Clemson
Points: 12
W-L: 2-0
Previous ranking: T-23
The skinny: Last season's Clemson-FSU game was eagerly anticipated, but turned into a Seminoles rout. Will next week's game be any different?
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 20 -- at Florida State; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. North Carolina; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. North Carolina State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Louisville; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Boston College; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Syracuse; Thursday, Nov. 6 -- at Wake Forest; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Georgia State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. South Carolina
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Florida State, South Carolina)
25. Florida
Points: 11
W-L: 2-0
Previous ranking: NR
The skinny: Florida's offense, despite some shaky moments Saturday in a three-OT win over Kentucky, definitely is improved over last season's moribund unit. One issue, though, is unexpectedly mediocre play in the secondary by everyone not named Vernon Hargreaves III.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 20 -- at Alabama; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Tennessee; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. LSU; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Missouri; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Georgia; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Vanderbilt; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. South Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Eastern Kentucky; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Florida State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 6 (Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida State)
Others receiving votes:
Duke 10, Mississippi State 10, North Carolina 8, Arizona 6, Oklahoma State 5, Boise State 4, Virginia Tech 3, North Dakota State 2, Washington 2, West Virginia 2, Pittsburgh 1
Voters in the College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings include: NFL Media analysts Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah, and CFB 24/7 writers Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.