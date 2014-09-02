College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings: Week 2

The opening weekend of college football play featured plenty of intrigue, with some teams living up to expectations and others falling short. As expected, there is a good amount of movement in the College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Ranking. Also expected, the top four teams continue to lead the race toward the first College Football Playoff.
There are seven voters in CFB 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings, and 17 teams received votes from all of them. Voters include NFL Media analysts Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah, and CFB 24/7 writers Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.
1. Florida State
Points: 175 (7 first-place votes)
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 1
The skinny: The Seminoles somewhat surprisingly found themselves in a tight one in the opener against Oklahoma State. Things will be different this week against FCS sacrificial lamb The Citadel.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Citadel; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Clemson; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- at North Carolina State; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Wake Forest; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Syracuse; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Notre Dame; Thursday, Oct. 30 -- at Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Miami (Fla.); Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Boston College; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Florida
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Clemson, Notre Dame, Louisville)
2. Oregon
Points: 163
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 2
The skinny: This season's "Game of the Century" beckons. Does Oregon have the needed toughness to deal with Michigan State?
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Michigan State; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Wyoming; Saturday, Sept, 20 -- at Washington State; Thursday, Oct. 2 -- vs. Arizona; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Washington; Friday, Oct. 24 -- at California; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Oregon State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Michigan State, UCLA, Stanford)
3. Alabama
Points: 155
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 3
The skinny: For all talk about quarterbacks, the position that looked most iffy against West Virginia was cornerback. That should worry Nick Saban and Kirby Smart.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Florida Atlantic; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Southern Miss; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Florida; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Ole Miss; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Tennessee; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Mississippi State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Western Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Auburn
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn)
4. Oklahoma
Points: 153
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 4
The skinny: The offense got to stretch its legs against Louisiana Tech. It should be able to do the same this week against Tulsa.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- at Tulsa; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Tennessee; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at TCU; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Iowa State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Baylor; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Texas Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Oklahoma State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Texas, Kansas State, Baylor, Oklahoma State)
5. Auburn
Points: 139
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 5
The skinny: Auburn was in a tussle for a half, then the Tigers broke it open. The defense still has issues, though.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. San Jose State; Thursday, Sept. 18 -- at Kansas State; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Louisiana Tech; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. LSU; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Mississippi State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. South Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Ole Miss; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Samford; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Alabama
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 6 (Kansas State, LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Georgia, Alabama)
6. Michigan State
Points: 137
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 7
The skinny: The Spartans certainly appear more physical than Oregon. And the speed difference might not be as much as most folks seem to think.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- at Oregon; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Eastern Michigan; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Wyoming; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Nebraska; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Purdue; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Indiana; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Michigan; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Ohio State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Penn State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Oregon, Nebraska, Ohio State)
7. Georgia
Points: 129
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 11
The skinny: Welcome to the "Todd Gurley Show." And new defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt's fingerprints show up all over, too.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 13 -- at South Carolina; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Troy; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Tennessee; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Vanderbilt; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Missouri; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Florida; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Charleston Southern; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Georgia Tech
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (South Carolina, Auburn)
8. Baylor
Points: 126
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 8
The skinny: The defense was incredible against SMU. And the schedule is such that Baylor could use some dude out of the stands at quarterback in place of the injured Bryce Petty and still start 4-0.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Northwestern State; Friday, Sept. 12 -- at Buffalo; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- at Iowa State; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Texas; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. TCU; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Oklahoma; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Kansas State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas State)
9. UCLA
Points: 138
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 6
The skinny: QB Brett Hundley is excellent. The skill-position talent that surrounds him, though, didn't look all that impressive against Virginia.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Memphis; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- at Texas; Thursday, Sept. 25 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Oregon; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at California; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Arizona; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. USC; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Stanford
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (Texas, Arizona State, Oregon, USC, Stanford)
10. Stanford
Points: 110
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 10
The skinny: The Cardinal barely broke a sweat in cruising past UC Davis. The defense will get a much sterner test this week against USC.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. USC; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Army; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- at Washington; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Notre Dame; Friday, Oct. 10 -- vs. Washington State; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Oregon; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at California; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at UCLA
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (USC, Notre Dame, Arizona State, Oregon, UCLA)
11 (tie). Ohio State
Points: 103
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 12
The skinny: This week's game with Virginia Tech looks a lot more dangerous now that QB Braxton Miller is out for the season. The Hokies will load up to stop the run, which means QB J.T. Barrett must be effective as a passer.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Virginia Tech; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Kent State; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Cincinnati; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Maryland; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Penn State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Michigan State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Minnesota; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Indiana; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Michigan
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Michigan State, Michigan)
11 (tie). Texas A&M
Points: 103
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: NR
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Lamar; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Rice; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- at SMU; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Arkansas; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Mississippi State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Ole Miss; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Louisiana-Monroe; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Missouri; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- vs. LSU
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, LSU)
13. USC
Points: 97
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 14
The skinny: The Trojans' offense looked awesome against Fresno State. How effective will that unit be this week against Stanford?
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- at Stanford; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- at Boston College; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Oregon State; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Arizona State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Arizona; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Washington State; Thursday, Nov. 13 -- vs. California; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Notre Dame
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Stanford, Arizona State, UCLA, Notre Dame)
14. LSU
Points: 96
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 13
The skinny: A 17-point deficit in the third quarter and an offense that seemed stuck in the mud? Les Miles scoffs at 17-point deficits in the third quarter in which his offense appears stuck in the mud.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Sam Houston State; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Louisiana-Monroe; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Mississippi State; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. New Mexico State; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Auburn; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Florida; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Kentucky; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Ole Miss; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Arkansas; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- at Texas A&M
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Auburn, Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas A&M)
15. Notre Dame
Points: 68
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 18
The skinny: QB Everett Golson picked up where he left off at the end of the 2012 season (well, at the end of the 2012 regular season, anyway). This week's game with Michigan will be a bit tougher than last week's vs. Rice, though.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Michigan; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Purdue; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- at Syracuse; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. North Carolina; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Florida State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Navy; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Northwestern; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at USC
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 6 (Michigan, Stanford, Florida State, Arizona State, Louisville, USC)
16. Ole Miss
Points: 57
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 17
The skinny: The Rebels' offense looked mediocre for three quarters against Boise State, then awoke in the fourth quarter. But that offensive line sure better get better before SEC play begins.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- at Vanderbilt; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Louisiana-Lafayette; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Memphis; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Alabama; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Texas A&M; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Tennessee; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Presbyterian; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Mississippi State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn)
17. Arizona State
Points: 54
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 19
The skinny: The Sun Devils beat up on Weber State last week and will do the same to New Mexico this week. QB Taylor Kelly is talented, and he has good players surrounding him, too.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- at New Mexico; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- at Colorado; Thur., Sept. 25 -- vs. UCLA; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at USC; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Notre Dame; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Washington State; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Arizona
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (UCLA, USC, Stanford, Notre Dame)
18. Nebraska
Points: 44
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 23
The skinny: Gee, think Bo Pelini still was a little miffed that Florida Atlantic got rid of his brother last season? And TB Ameer Abdullah again showed why he is one of the nation's best backs.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. McNeese State; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- at Fresno State; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Miami (Fla.); Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Michigan State; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Northwestern; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Purdue; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Wisconsin; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Minnesota; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Iowa
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Michigan State, Wisconsin)
19. Kansas State
Points: 38
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 21
The skinny: Quick, name one K-State player. ... We'll give you a minute. ... Anyway, while lacking star power, the Wildcats are tough and talented.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- at Iowa State; Thursday, Sept. 18 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. UTEP; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Oklahoma; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at TCU; Thursday, Nov. 20 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- at Baylor
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State, Baylor)
20. Wisconsin
Points: 35
W-L: 0-1
Previous ranking: 15
The skinny: The Badgers looked like one of the nation's top-10 teams for three quarters against LSU. Then they crashed.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Western Illinois; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Bowling Green; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. South Florida; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Northwestern; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Purdue; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Nebraska; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Iowa; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Minnesota
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Nebraska)
21. Texas
Points: 29
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 22
The skinny:The defense was mighty salty in stifling North Texas. But if QB David Ash misses appreciable time, can this team win more than seven games?
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. BYU; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. UCLA; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- at Kansas; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Baylor; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Oklahoma; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Iowa State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Texas Tech; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Oklahoma State; Thur., Nov. 27 -- vs. TCU
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (UCLA, Baylor, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Oklahoma State)
22. Michigan
Points: 20
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: NR
The skinny: For one Saturday, at least, the rushing attack looked like it did in the Bo days. Can the Wolverines run successfully against Notre Dame this week?
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- at Notre Dame; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Miami (Ohio); Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Minnesota; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Rutgers; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Penn State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Michigan State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Indiana; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Northwestern; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Ohio State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Notre Dame, Michigan State, Ohio State)
23. South Carolina
Points: 19
W-L: 0-1
Previous ranking: 9
The skinny: The air has gone out of the Gamecocks' balloon, and it could be completely empty if the team doesn't regroup in time to take on East Carolina on Saturday. (And if we're not mistaken, Texas A&M's Kenny Hill just completed another pass against the Gamecocks' secondary.)
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. East Carolina; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Georgia; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- at Vanderbilt; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Missouri; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Furman; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Tennessee; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Florida; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. South Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Clemson
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Georgia, Auburn, Clemson)
24 (tie). Clemson
Points: 14
W-L: 0-1
Previous ranking: 16
The skinny: The offense looked lost at times, which shouldn't be a surprise given the talent loss. But the mediocre defensive showing was a surprise.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. South Carolina State; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- at Florida State; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. North Carolina; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. North Carolina State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Louisville; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Boston College; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Syracuse; Thursday, Nov. 6 -- at Wake Forest; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Georgia State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. South Carolina
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Florida State, Louisville, South Carolina)
24 (tie). Louisville
Points: 14
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: NR
The skinny:The school's ACC debut was a success, which means the second Bobby Petrino era got off to a good start. The defense was dominant against Miami (Fla.).
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Murray State; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- at Virginia; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- at FIU; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Wake Forest; Friday, Oct. 3 -- at Syracuse; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Clemson; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. North Carolina State; Thursday, Oct. 30 -- vs. Florida State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Boston College; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Notre Dame; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Kentucky
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Clemson, Florida State, Notre Dame)
24 (tie). Oklahoma State
Points: 14
W-L: 0-1
Previous ranking: NR
The skinny: The Cowboys gained a lot of respect by hanging tough against top-ranked Florida State. Now they get to play their next four games at home.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Missouri State; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Texas-San Antonio; Thursday, Sept. 25 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Iowa State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Kansas; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at TCU; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Baylor; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- at Oklahoma
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Kansas State, Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma)
Others receiving votes:
North Carolina 12, BYU 8, Florida 8, Missouri 8, Washington 7, Mississippi State 6, Duke 5