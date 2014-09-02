College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings: Week 2

Published: Sep 02, 2014 at 07:16 AM
CFB-Power-Rankings-CP-090214.jpg

» CFB Playoff Picture: If the season ended today

The opening weekend of college football play featured plenty of intrigue, with some teams living up to expectations and others falling short. As expected, there is a good amount of movement in the College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Ranking. Also expected, the top four teams continue to lead the race toward the first College Football Playoff.

There are seven voters in CFB 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings, and 17 teams received votes from all of them. Voters include NFL Media analysts Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah, and CFB 24/7 writers Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.

florida-st-53x65.jpg

1. Florida State

Points: 175 (7 first-place votes)
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 1

The skinny: The Seminoles somewhat surprisingly found themselves in a tight one in the opener against Oklahoma State. Things will be different this week against FCS sacrificial lamb The Citadel.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Citadel; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Clemson; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- at North Carolina State; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Wake Forest; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Syracuse; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Notre Dame; Thursday, Oct. 30 -- at Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Miami (Fla.); Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Boston College; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Florida

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Clemson, Notre Dame, Louisville)

oregon-53x65.jpg

2. Oregon

Points: 163
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 2

The skinny: This season's "Game of the Century" beckons. Does Oregon have the needed toughness to deal with Michigan State?

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Michigan State; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Wyoming; Saturday, Sept, 20 -- at Washington State; Thursday, Oct. 2 -- vs. Arizona; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Washington; Friday, Oct. 24 -- at California; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Oregon State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Michigan State, UCLA, Stanford)

alabama-53x65.jpg

3. Alabama

Points: 155
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 3

The skinny: For all talk about quarterbacks, the position that looked most iffy against West Virginia was cornerback. That should worry Nick Saban and Kirby Smart.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Florida Atlantic; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Southern Miss; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Florida; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Ole Miss; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Tennessee; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Mississippi State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Western Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Auburn

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn)

oklahoma-53x65.jpg

4. Oklahoma

Points: 153
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 4

The skinny: The offense got to stretch its legs against Louisiana Tech. It should be able to do the same this week against Tulsa.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- at Tulsa; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Tennessee; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at TCU; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Iowa State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Baylor; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Texas Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Oklahoma State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Texas, Kansas State, Baylor, Oklahoma State)

auburn-53x65.jpg

5. Auburn

Points: 139
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 5

The skinny: Auburn was in a tussle for a half, then the Tigers broke it open. The defense still has issues, though.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. San Jose State; Thursday, Sept. 18 -- at Kansas State; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Louisiana Tech; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. LSU; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Mississippi State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. South Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Ole Miss; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Samford; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Alabama

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 6 (Kansas State, LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Georgia, Alabama)

michigan-st-53x65.jpg

6. Michigan State

Points: 137
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 7

The skinny: The Spartans certainly appear more physical than Oregon. And the speed difference might not be as much as most folks seem to think.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- at Oregon; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Eastern Michigan; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Wyoming; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Nebraska; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Purdue; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Indiana; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Michigan; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Ohio State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Penn State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Oregon, Nebraska, Ohio State)

georgia-53x65.jpg

7. Georgia

Points: 129
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 11

The skinny: Welcome to the "Todd Gurley Show." And new defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt's fingerprints show up all over, too.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 13 -- at South Carolina; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Troy; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Tennessee; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Vanderbilt; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Missouri; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Florida; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Charleston Southern; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Georgia Tech

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (South Carolina, Auburn)

baylor-53x65.jpg

8. Baylor

Points: 126
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 8

The skinny: The defense was incredible against SMU. And the schedule is such that Baylor could use some dude out of the stands at quarterback in place of the injured Bryce Petty and still start 4-0.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Northwestern State; Friday, Sept. 12 -- at Buffalo; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- at Iowa State; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Texas; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. TCU; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Oklahoma; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Kansas State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas State)

ucla-53x65.jpg

9. UCLA

Points: 138
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 6

The skinny: QB Brett Hundley is excellent. The skill-position talent that surrounds him, though, didn't look all that impressive against Virginia.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Memphis; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- at Texas; Thursday, Sept. 25 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Oregon; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at California; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Arizona; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. USC; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Stanford

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (Texas, Arizona State, Oregon, USC, Stanford)

stanford-53x65.jpg

10. Stanford

Points: 110
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 10

The skinny: The Cardinal barely broke a sweat in cruising past UC Davis. The defense will get a much sterner test this week against USC.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. USC; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Army; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- at Washington; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Notre Dame; Friday, Oct. 10 -- vs. Washington State; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Oregon; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at California; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at UCLA

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (USC, Notre Dame, Arizona State, Oregon, UCLA)

ohio-st-53x65.jpg

11 (tie). Ohio State

Points: 103
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 12

The skinny: This week's game with Virginia Tech looks a lot more dangerous now that QB Braxton Miller is out for the season. The Hokies will load up to stop the run, which means QB J.T. Barrett must be effective as a passer.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Virginia Tech; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Kent State; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Cincinnati; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Maryland; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Penn State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Michigan State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Minnesota; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Indiana; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Michigan

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Michigan State, Michigan)

TexamAM-53x65.jpg

11 (tie). Texas A&M

Points: 103
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: NR

The skinny:The nationgot an eyeful of Kenny Hilllast Thursday. And the nation was impressed.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Lamar; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Rice; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- at SMU; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Arkansas; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Mississippi State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Ole Miss; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Louisiana-Monroe; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Missouri; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- vs. LSU

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, LSU)

usc-53x65.jpg

13. USC

Points: 97
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 14

The skinny: The Trojans' offense looked awesome against Fresno State. How effective will that unit be this week against Stanford?

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- at Stanford; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- at Boston College; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Oregon State; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Arizona State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Arizona; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Washington State; Thursday, Nov. 13 -- vs. California; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Notre Dame

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Stanford, Arizona State, UCLA, Notre Dame)

lsu-53x65.jpg

14. LSU

Points: 96
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 13

The skinny: A 17-point deficit in the third quarter and an offense that seemed stuck in the mud? Les Miles scoffs at 17-point deficits in the third quarter in which his offense appears stuck in the mud.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Sam Houston State; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Louisiana-Monroe; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Mississippi State; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. New Mexico State; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Auburn; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Florida; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Kentucky; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Ole Miss; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Arkansas; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- at Texas A&M

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Auburn, Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas A&M)

notre-dame-53x65.jpg

15. Notre Dame

Points: 68
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 18

The skinny: QB Everett Golson picked up where he left off at the end of the 2012 season (well, at the end of the 2012 regular season, anyway). This week's game with Michigan will be a bit tougher than last week's vs. Rice, though.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Michigan; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Purdue; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- at Syracuse; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. North Carolina; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Florida State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Navy; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Northwestern; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at USC

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 6 (Michigan, Stanford, Florida State, Arizona State, Louisville, USC)

ole-miss-53x65.jpg

16. Ole Miss

Points: 57
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 17

The skinny: The Rebels' offense looked mediocre for three quarters against Boise State, then awoke in the fourth quarter. But that offensive line sure better get better before SEC play begins.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- at Vanderbilt; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Louisiana-Lafayette; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Memphis; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Alabama; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Texas A&M; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Tennessee; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Presbyterian; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Mississippi State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn)

asu-53x65.jpg

17. Arizona State

Points: 54
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 19

The skinny: The Sun Devils beat up on Weber State last week and will do the same to New Mexico this week. QB Taylor Kelly is talented, and he has good players surrounding him, too.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- at New Mexico; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- at Colorado; Thur., Sept. 25 -- vs. UCLA; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at USC; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Notre Dame; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Washington State; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Arizona

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (UCLA, USC, Stanford, Notre Dame)

nebraska-53x65.jpg

18. Nebraska

Points: 44
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 23

The skinny: Gee, think Bo Pelini still was a little miffed that Florida Atlantic got rid of his brother last season? And TB Ameer Abdullah again showed why he is one of the nation's best backs.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. McNeese State; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- at Fresno State; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Miami (Fla.); Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Michigan State; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Northwestern; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Purdue; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Wisconsin; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Minnesota; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Iowa

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Michigan State, Wisconsin)

kansas-st-53x65.jpg

19. Kansas State

Points: 38
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 21

The skinny: Quick, name one K-State player. ... We'll give you a minute. ... Anyway, while lacking star power, the Wildcats are tough and talented.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- at Iowa State; Thursday, Sept. 18 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. UTEP; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Oklahoma; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at TCU; Thursday, Nov. 20 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- at Baylor

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State, Baylor)

wisconsin-53x65.jpg

20. Wisconsin

Points: 35
W-L: 0-1
Previous ranking: 15

The skinny: The Badgers looked like one of the nation's top-10 teams for three quarters against LSU. Then they crashed.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Western Illinois; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Bowling Green; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. South Florida; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Northwestern; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Purdue; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Nebraska; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Iowa; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Minnesota

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Nebraska)

texas-53x65.jpg

21. Texas

Points: 29
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: 22

The skinny:The defense was mighty salty in stifling North Texas. But if QB David Ash misses appreciable time, can this team win more than seven games?

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. BYU; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. UCLA; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- at Kansas; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Baylor; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Oklahoma; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Iowa State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Texas Tech; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Oklahoma State; Thur., Nov. 27 -- vs. TCU

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 5 (UCLA, Baylor, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Oklahoma State)

Michigan-53x65.jpg

22. Michigan

Points: 20
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: NR

The skinny: For one Saturday, at least, the rushing attack looked like it did in the Bo days. Can the Wolverines run successfully against Notre Dame this week?

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- at Notre Dame; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Miami (Ohio); Saturday, Sept. 20 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Minnesota; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Rutgers; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Penn State; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Michigan State; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Indiana; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Northwestern; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Ohio State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Notre Dame, Michigan State, Ohio State)

south-carolina-53x65.jpg

23. South Carolina

Points: 19
W-L: 0-1
Previous ranking: 9

The skinny: The air has gone out of the Gamecocks' balloon, and it could be completely empty if the team doesn't regroup in time to take on East Carolina on Saturday. (And if we're not mistaken, Texas A&M's Kenny Hill just completed another pass against the Gamecocks' secondary.)

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. East Carolina; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Georgia; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- at Vanderbilt; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Missouri; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. Furman; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- at Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Tennessee; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Florida; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. South Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Clemson

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Georgia, Auburn, Clemson)

clemson-53x65.jpg

24 (tie). Clemson

Points: 14
W-L: 0-1
Previous ranking: 16

The skinny: The offense looked lost at times, which shouldn't be a surprise given the talent loss. But the mediocre defensive showing was a surprise.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. South Carolina State; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- at Florida State; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. North Carolina; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. North Carolina State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- vs. Louisville; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at Boston College; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. Syracuse; Thursday, Nov. 6 -- at Wake Forest; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Georgia State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. South Carolina

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Florida State, Louisville, South Carolina)

Louisville-53x65.jpg

24 (tie). Louisville

Points: 14
W-L: 1-0
Previous ranking: NR

The skinny:The school's ACC debut was a success, which means the second Bobby Petrino era got off to a good start. The defense was dominant against Miami (Fla.).

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Murray State; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- at Virginia; Saturday, Sept. 20 -- at FIU; Saturday, Sept. 27 -- vs. Wake Forest; Friday, Oct. 3 -- at Syracuse; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Clemson; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- vs. North Carolina State; Thursday, Oct. 30 -- vs. Florida State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Boston College; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Notre Dame; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Kentucky

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Clemson, Florida State, Notre Dame)

OSU-53x65.jpg

24 (tie). Oklahoma State

Points: 14
W-L: 0-1
Previous ranking: NR

The skinny: The Cowboys gained a lot of respect by hanging tough against top-ranked Florida State. Now they get to play their next four games at home.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Sept. 6 -- vs. Missouri State; Saturday, Sept. 13 -- vs. Texas-San Antonio; Thursday, Sept. 25 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Oct. 4 -- vs. Iowa State; Saturday, Oct. 11 -- at Kansas; Saturday, Oct. 18 -- at TCU; Saturday, Oct. 25 -- vs. West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Texas; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Baylor; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- at Oklahoma

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Kansas State, Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma)

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 12, BYU 8, Florida 8, Missouri 8, Washington 7, Mississippi State 6, Duke 5

» Previous rankings: Preseason

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW