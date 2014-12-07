College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings: Week 16

Published: Dec 07, 2014 at 03:02 AM

» College Football Playoff Picture: Committee rankings and matchups

Alabama replaced Florida State at the top of the latest College Football 247 Top 25 Power Rankings, and Ohio State moved into fourth.

FSU was a unanimous No. 1 two weeks ago, received five of the seven first-place votes last week, but garnered just three first-place votes this week after a narrow win over Georgia Tech in the ACC Championship. Alabama, meanwhile, got four first-place votes and moved up from second. Oregon remained third and Ohio State moved from fifth to fourth. TCU dropped from fourth to fifth and Baylor remained sixth.

The SEC leads the way with seven teams in the poll, and the Pac-12 is second with six.

alabama-53x65.jpg

1. Alabama

Points: 171 (4 first-place votes)
W-L: 12-1
Previous ranking: 2

The skinny: The Tide is going for its fourth national title in the past six seasons. Who will pick against Nick Saban's team?

florida-st-53x65.jpg

2. Florida State

Points: 168 (3 first-place votes)
W-L: 13-0
Previous ranking: 1

The skinny: The Seminoles played one game decided by single digits in 2013, when they won the national title. This season, they have played seven, including a two-pointer in Saturday night's ACC Championship.

oregon-53x65.jpg

3. Oregon

Points: 165
W-L: 12-1
Previous ranking: 3

Skinny: The Ducks gained some revenge in a second go-round against Arizona. An added bonus: It was gained in the Pac-12 Championship.

ohio-st-53x65.jpg

4. Ohio State

Points: 148
W-L: 12-1
Previous ranking: 5

The skinny: Braxton Miller? J.T. Barrett? Who are those guys? It's all about Cardale Jones now.

TCU-Logo-141005-IA.jpg

5. TCU

Points: 147
W-L: 11-1
Previous ranking: 4

Skinny: Yes, TCU lost to Baylor. But a strong case can be made that the Horned Frogs entire "body of work" is more impressive.

baylor-53x65.jpg

6. Baylor

Points: 146
W-L: 11-1
Previous ranking: 6

The skinny: There's no doubt the Bears' pitifully weak non-conference schedule was the worst of the top playoff contenders.?

michigan-st-53x65.jpg

7. Michigan State

Points: 131
W-L: 10-2
Previous ranking: 7

The skinny: With a bowl victory, the Spartans will have won at least 11 games for the fourth time in five seasons.

Mississippi-State-logo-141012-IA.jpg

8. Mississippi State

Points: 128
W-L: 10-2
Previous ranking: 10

The skinny: The Bulldogs twice have won 10 games in a season (1940 and 1999). They never have won 11, though.

ole-miss-53x65.jpg

9. Ole Miss

Points: 105
W-L: 9-3
Previous ranking: 14

The skinny: Hugh Freeze earned a pay raise, to more than $4 million annually, by guiding the Rebels to nine wins. How much could he get if Ole Miss actually won the SEC West instead of finishing third in the division?

kansas-st-53x65.jpg

10. Kansas State

Points: 104
W-L: 9-3
Previous ranking: 9

The skinny: A bowl win would give K-State its third 10-win season in the past four years -- and its 10th such season under Bill Snyder.

GEORGIA_TECH-141109-53x65.jpg

11. Georgia Tech

Points: 99
W-L: 10-3
Previous ranking: 13

The skinny: Paul Johnson is the first Yellow Jackets coach to oversee two 10-win teams at Tech since Bobby Dodd in the 1950s.

Arizona-140928-53x65.jpg

12. Arizona

Points: 92
W-L: 10-3
Previous ranking: 8

The skinny: OK, so the Pac-12 Championship was a disaster. At least the Wildcats know they beat Oregon once this season.

Missouri-logo-140907-IA.jpg

13. Missouri

Points: 82
W-L: 10-3
Previous ranking: 12

The skinny: Yes, the Tigers lost for the second consecutive season in the SEC championship game. But just as it is better to have loved and lost than never loved at all, it's better to get to the title game and lose than to not get to the title game at all.

ucla-53x65.jpg

14. UCLA

Points: 76
W-L: 9-3
Previous ranking: 17

The skinny: If you go by what coach Jim Mora says, it's likely that the Bruins' bowl game will be Brett Hundley's last college appearance.

clemson-53x65.jpg

15. Clemson

Points: 75
W-L: 9-3
Previous ranking: 18

The skinny: This season may not have gone exactly as planned, but the presence of true freshman QB Deshaun Watson means the next few seasons could be quite good.

asu-53x65.jpg

16. Arizona State

Points: 74
W-L: 9-3
Previous ranking: 19

The skinny: The Sun Devils have gained fewer than 400 yards in each of their past three games; that's the longest such streak under 400 yards since late September/early October 2011.

georgia-53x65.jpg

17. Georgia

Points: 70
W-L: 9-3
Previous ranking: 15

The skinny: You wonder if Mark Richt watched Alabama's dominating performance in the SEC Championship and thought to himself, "You know, it's OK after all that we're not there."

auburn-53x65.jpg

18. Auburn

Points: 63
W-L: 8-4
Previous ranking: 20

The skinny: The offense was national-title caliber. The defense, though, was awful, and that's why Ellis Johnson was fired as defensive coordinator.

BOISE_STATE-141123-53x65.jpg

19. Boise State

Points: 62
W-L: 11-2
Previous ranking: 22

The skinny: The Broncos remain the nation's favorite outlier. Another season, another "big bowl" bid.

wisconsin-53x65.jpg

20. Wisconsin

The skinny: It could take the Badgers a while to recover from the beatdown Ohio State administered to them in the Big Ten Championship.

LOUISVILLE-141123-53x65.jpg

21. Louisville

Points: 40
W-L: 9-3
Previous ranking: 21

The skinny: For most of the season, the defense was the reason the Cardinals were winning. And that's sort of bizarre for a Bobby Petrino-coached team.

lsu-53x65.jpg

22. LSU

Points: 27
W-L: 8-4
Previous ranking: 23

The skinny: The "Could Les Miles go to Michigan?" questions will make things interesting down on the bayou for the next week.

usc-53x65.jpg

23. USC

Points: 22
W-L: 8-4
Previous ranking: 25

The skinny: The 8-4 mark is OK. But this team had a legit shot to finish 11-1 in the regular season.

Utah-Logo-141005-IA.jpg

24. Utah

Points: 18
W-L: 8-4
Previous ranking: 24

The skinny: After back-to-back five-win seasons, the Utes have regained their footing this season.

oklahoma-53x65.jpg

25. Oklahoma

Points: 6
W-L: 8-4
Previous ranking: 16

The skinny: The Sooners had some momentum heading into the season. That momentum slowed during the season, and it came to a sudden stop in the "Bedlam" loss to Oklahoma State.

Others receiving votes:

Nebraska 5, Marshall 4, Minnesota 2, Memphis 1

Voters in the College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings include: NFL Media analysts Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah, and College Football 24/7 writers Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.

» Previous rankings: Preseason | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7
Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | Week 14 | Week 15

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW