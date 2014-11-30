College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings: Week 15

Published: Nov 30, 2014 at 04:58 AM

» College Football Playoff Picture: Committee rankings and matchups

Florida State's less-than-impressive win over offensively challenged Florida cost the Seminoles some in the latest College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings, but they remained in first place.

FSU was a unanimous No. 1 last week, but garnered only five of the seven first-place votes this week. Alabama and Oregon, which received one first-place vote apiece, remained second and third, while TCU moved up a spot, to fourth, after Mississippi State fell at Mississippi and dropped to 10th.

Ohio State lost quarterback J.T. Barrett for the season in a win over Michigan, but the win -- coupled with Baylor's narrow escape against a mediocre Texas Tech team -- enabled the Buckeyes to jump from seventh to fifth. Baylor remained sixth, and is one of three Big 12 teams in the top nine.

The SEC has seven teams in the poll, followed closely by the Pac-12 with six. The ACC and Big 12 have four each, the Big Ten three and the Mountain West one.

florida-st-53x65.jpg

1. Florida State

Points: 170 (5 first-place vote)
W-L: 12-0
Previous ranking: 1

The skinny: Jameis Winston played the worst game of his career, but true freshman TB Dalvin Cook played the best game of his career and helped the Seminoles win their 28th in a row.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Georgia Tech (ACC Championship)

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Georgia Tech)

alabama-53x65.jpg

2. Alabama

Points: 167
W-L: 11-1
Previous ranking: 2

The skinny: The defense Saturday night certainly wasn't pleasing to Nick Saban. The flipside: His offense more than bailed out his defense.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Missouri (SEC Championship)

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Missouri)

oregon-53x65.jpg

3. Oregon

Points: 166
W-L: 11-1
Previous ranking: 3

Skinny: Sort of cool for the Ducks -- they get a chance to avenge their only loss of the season, and in doing so, they would wrap up a playoff bid.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Arizona (Pac-12 Championship)

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Arizona)

TCU-Logo-141005-IA.jpg

4. TCU

Points: 151
W-L: 10-1
Previous ranking: 6

Skinny: So, will the Horned Frogs be able to hold off Baylor and Ohio State for a playoff spot? That will be the biggest college football storyline of the next week.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Iowa State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

ohio-st-53x65.jpg

5. Ohio State

Points: 148
W-L: 11-1
Previous ranking: 7

The skinny: A pyrrhic victory for the Buckeyes? They muddled past the hated Wolverines, but lost star QB J.T. Barrett in the process.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Wisconsin (Big Ten Championship)

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Wisconsin)

baylor-53x65.jpg

6. Baylor

Points: 143
W-L: 10-1
Previous ranking: 5

The skinny:The Bears' win over Texas Tech wasn't impressive. At all. And if QB Bryce Petty is hurt, can they beat Kansas State next weekend?

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Kansas State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Kansas State)

michigan-st-53x65.jpg

7. Michigan State

Points: 127
W-L: 10-2
Previous ranking: 8

The skinny: The Spartans are in great position for a spot in a playoff-affiliated bowl. That's not a bad consolation prize, considering they didn't win their division.

Remaining schedule: End of regular season

Arizona-140928-53x65.jpg

8. Arizona

Points: 121
W-L: 10-2
Previous ranking: 14

The skinny: All hail RichRod: The Wildcats are your Pac-12 South champs. They also have just the third 10-win season in school history.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Oregon (Pac-12 Championship)

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Oregon)

kansas-st-53x65.jpg

9. Kansas State

Points: 116
W-L: 9-2
Previous ranking: 11

The skinny: K-State still has a shot at sharing the Big 12 title. All the Wildcats have to do is beat Baylor next Saturday.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Dec. 6 -- at Baylor

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Baylor)

Mississippi-State-logo-141012-IA.jpg

10. Mississippi State

Points: 112
W-L: 10-2
Previous ranking: 4

The skinny: In two monster games in November, at Alabama and at Mississippi, the Bulldogs looked as if the spotlight was too bright for them.

Remaining schedule: End of regular season

wisconsin-53x65.jpg

11. Wisconsin

The skinny: The Badgers' passing attack has gotten incrementally better each week in November. That facet of their offense must be productive if they're to beat Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game next weekend.

2014 schedule: Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Ohio State (Big Ten Championship)

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Ohio State)

Missouri-logo-140907-IA.jpg

12. Missouri

Points: 97
W-L: 10-2
Previous ranking: 16

The skinny: Mizzou has won the SEC East for the second season in a row, thanks to a good defense and an offense that, if nothing else, it usually outscores its opponent.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Alabama (SEC Championship)

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Alabama)

GEORGIA_TECH-141109-53x65.jpg

13. Georgia Tech

Points: 95
W-L: 10-2
Previous ranking: 17

The skinny: The Yellow Jackets will play Florida State for the ACC title. Not bad at all. At the same time, you have to think coach Paul Johnson is wondering what might have been considering Tech lost to Duke and North Carolina.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Florida State (ACC Championship)

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Florida State)

ole-miss-53x65.jpg

14. Ole Miss

Points: 75
W-L: 9-3
Previous ranking: 19

The skinny: The Rebels' season didn't turn out as well as they had hoped. Still, winning the Egg Bowl and knocking Mississippi State out of playoff contention is a nice ending anyway.

Remaining schedule: End of regular season

georgia-53x65.jpg

15. Georgia

Points: 64
W-L: 9-3
Previous ranking: 9

The skinny: Three losses is one thing. Losses to Florida, Georgia Tech and South Carolina has to really tick off Bulldogs fans

Remaining schedule: End of regular season

oklahoma-53x65.jpg

16. Oklahoma

Points: 61
W-L: 8-3
Previous ranking: 18

The skinny: The Sooners had this weekend off to prepare for the Bedlam Game. It also was a chance for Samaje Perine to rest up.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Oklahoma State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

ucla-53x65.jpg

17. UCLA

Points: 60
W-L: 9-3
Previous ranking: 10

The skinny: The Pac-12 South title was there for the taking Friday. For some reason, though, the Bruins decided it wasn't necessary for them to show up.

Remaining schedule: End of regular season

clemson-53x65.jpg

18. Clemson

Points: 56
W-L: 9-3
Previous ranking: 23

The skinny: True freshman QB Deshaun Watson has the ability to be a truly special player. But letting him play Saturday with a torn ACL?

Remaining schedule: End of regular season

asu-53x65.jpg

19. Arizona State

Points: 52
W-L: 9-3
Previous ranking: 13

The skinny: In its three losses, Arizona State has surrendered an average of 46 points per game.

Remaining schedule: End of regular season

auburn-53x65.jpg

20. Auburn

Points: 38
W-L: 8-4
Previous ranking: 15

The skinny: The Tigers surrendered an average of 39 points per game in their final six SEC contests this season. That's no way to try to win a division title.

Remaining schedule: End of regular season

LOUISVILLE-141123-53x65.jpg

21. Louisville

Points: 37
W-L: 9-3
Previous ranking: 20

The skinny: Saturday's win over Kentucky was the Cardinals' fifth game in a row with at least 30 points; that's the first time that has happened since the Cardinals did it eight weeks in a row in 2005.

Remaining schedule: End of regular season

BOISE_STATE-141123-53x65.jpg

22. Boise State

Points: 35
W-L: 10-2
Previous ranking: 24

The skinny: The Broncos are the definite frontrunner for the automatic bid in a playoff-affiliated bowl that goes to the best non-Power Five squad.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Fresno State (MWC Championship)

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

lsu-53x65.jpg

23. LSU

Points: 23
W-L: 8-4
Previous ranking: NR

The skinny: The Tigers have won eight games despite not having a competent quarterback. That just shows how good the defense has been.

Remaining schedule: End of regular season

Utah-Logo-141005-IA.jpg

24. Utah

Points: 17
W-L: 8-4
Previous ranking: NR

The skinny: The Utes rallied to beat upset-minded Colorado; it's their seventh eight-win season in the past nine years.

Remaining schedule: End of regular season

usc-53x65.jpg

25. USC

Points: 15
W-L: 8-4
Previous ranking: NR

The skinny: QB Cody Kessler has thrown 36 TD passes. He has done it quietly, too.

Remaining schedule: End of regular season

Others receiving votes:

Nebraska 10, Minnesota 5, Colorado State 3, Stanford 1

Voters in the College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings include: NFL Media analysts Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah, and College Football 24/7 writers Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.

» Previous rankings: Preseason | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7
Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | Week 14

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW