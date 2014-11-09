College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings: Week 12

Published: Nov 09, 2014 at 03:36 AM

With four first-place votes, Mississippi State maintained its hold on the No. 1 spot in the Week 12 College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings -- barely.

The Bulldogs are just one point ahead of Florida State, which received the remaining three first-place votes from the panel of seven.

One-loss teams are ranked third through eighth. No. 5 TCU, No. 6 Ohio State and No. 7 Arizona State all won showdowns in Week 11 to strengthen their resumes. TCU moved up one spot, Ohio State six spots and ASU three spots. The teams that beat TCU (Baylor) and Arizona State (UCLA) are among this week's top 25; Ohio State lost to a five-loss Virginia Tech team at home.

Auburn is the highest-ranked two-loss team in the Power Rankings, at No. 9.

Mississippi-State-logo-141012-IA.jpg

1. Mississippi State

Points: 172 (4 first-place votes)
W-L: 9-0
Previous ranking: 1

The skinny: The Bulldogs tuned up for their monstrously big trip to Alabama next weekend by easing past FCS foe UT-Martin.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Vanderbilt; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Ole Miss

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Alabama, Ole Miss)

florida-st-53x65.jpg

2. Florida State

Points: 171 (3 first-place vote)
W-L: 9-0
Previous ranking: 2

The skinny: Ho-humming along: FSU wasn't all that sharp, but still won its 25th in a row by cruising past Virginia, 34-20.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Miami (Fla.); Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Boston College; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Florida

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

oregon-53x65.jpg

3. Oregon

Points: 156
W-L: 9-1
Previous ranking: 4

Skinny:The Ducks pulled away late against a pesky Utah team, but their injury report might be the most important takeaway from the game.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Oregon State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

alabama-53x65.jpg

4. Alabama

Points: 150
W-L: 8-1
Previous ranking: 5

The skinny: A game-tying drive in the final 50 seconds with no timeouts? No problem. What else did you expect from a Nick Saban team?

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Mississippi State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Western Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Auburn

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Mississippi State, Auburn)

TCU-Logo-141005-IA.jpg

5. TCU

Points: 135
W-L: 8-1
Previous ranking: 6

Skinny:TCU carved up Kansas State's tough defense and now has a relative cakewalk to finish out the regular season (though that Texas game looks tougher than it did a few days ago).

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Kansas; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- at Texas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Iowa State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

ohio-st-53x65.jpg

6. Ohio State

Points: 135
W-L: 8-1
Previous ranking: 12

The skinny: J.T. Barrett and his offensive mates basically did whatever they wanted against Michigan State, and in the process, the Buckeyes became the Big Ten's best playoff hope.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Minnesota; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Indiana; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Michigan

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

asu-53x65.jpg

7. Arizona State

Points: 134
W-L: 8-1
Previous ranking: 10

The skinny: The Sun Devils looked almost unbeatable in the first half against Notre Dame. But they looked quite average in the second half before re-awakening late to take the win.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Washington State; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Arizona

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Arizona)

baylor-53x65.jpg

8. Baylor

Points: 131
W-L: 8-1
Previous ranking: 11

The skinny:The Bears' first-ever win at Oklahoma was a complete one. The defense played well and the offense ran all over the Sooners.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Kansas State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Kansas State)

auburn-53x65.jpg

9. Auburn

Points: 112
W-L: 7-2
Previous ranking: 3

The skinny: Turnabout is fair play? A week after two late fumbles by Ole Miss enabled Auburn to escape with a win, two late fumbles by the Tigers helped Texas A&M pull an upset.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Samford; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Alabama

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Georgia, Alabama)

michigan-st-53x65.jpg

10. Michigan State

Points: 97
W-L: 7-2
Previous ranking: 7

The skinny: That top-notch Spartans defense? It was shredded by Ohio State. Actually, it was crumpled, smoothed out, put through a shredder, burned in a fire, then buried 10 feet deep.

Remaining schedule:Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Penn State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

ole-miss-53x65.jpg

11. Ole Miss

Points: 95
W-L: 8-2
Previous ranking: 13

The skinny: Beating up on Presbyterian probably felt good after back-to-back losses. But it didn't really prove anything.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Mississippi State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Mississippi State)

notre-dame-53x65.jpg

12. Notre Dame

Points: 89
W-L: 7-2
Previous ranking: 9

The skinny: Everett Golson is good, but his propensity to commit turnovershas become more than troublesome; it's causing the Irish to lose games.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Northwestern; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at USC

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

nebraska-53x65.jpg

13. Nebraska

Points: 88
W-L: 8-1
Previous ranking: 14

The skinny: Any hope at a playoff spot means the Huskers have to win next week at Wisconsin.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Wisconsin; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Minnesota; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Iowa

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Wisconsin)

kansas-st-53x65.jpg

14. Kansas State

Points: 86
W-L: 7-2
Previous ranking: 8

The skinny:The Wildcats' trip to TCU ended badly, as their defense was overrun.

Remaining schedule: Thursday, Nov. 20 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- at Baylor

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (TCU, Baylor)

ucla-53x65.jpg

15. UCLA

Points: 79
W-L: 8-2
Previous ranking: 18

The skinny: The Bruins look to be in good position to win double-digit games for the second season in a row; the last time that happened was 1997 and '98.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. USC; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Stanford

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

georgia-53x65.jpg

16. Georgia

Points: 72
W-L: 7-2
Previous ranking: 17

The skinny: The Bulldogs rebounded from their embarrassing loss to Florida by blasting Kentucky. Now they get Todd Gurley back and can clinch the SEC East title next week with a win over Auburn.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Charleston Southern; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Georgia Tech

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Auburn, Georgia Tech)

DUKE-141019-53x65.jpg

17. Duke

Points: 63
W-L: 8-1
Previous ranking: 20

The skinny: The Blue Devils are all alone in first place in the ACC Coastal Division, and they finish the regular season with games against three teams that currently have losing records -- and all at home.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Virginia Tech; Thursday, Nov. 20 -- vs. North Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Wake Forest

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

Arizona-140928-53x65.jpg

18. Arizona

Points: 58
W-L: 7-2
Previous ranking: 19

The skinny: The Wildcats have a tough closing stretch and are attempting to get to 10 wins for the first time since 1998, which is one of just two 10-win seasons in school history.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Washington; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Utah; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Arizona State

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Arizona State)

lsu-53x65.jpg

19. LSU

Points: 53
W-L: 7-3
Previous ranking: 16

The skinny: Another year, another Alabama-LSU nail-biter. The nail-biter turned into a gut punch, though, and a bad kickoff in the final minute started the problems..

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Arkansas; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- at Texas A&M

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

clemson-53x65.jpg

20. Clemson

Points: 46
W-L: 7-2
Previous ranking: 21

The skinny: QB Deshaun Watson appears primed to return from injury, and that is good news for an offense that has missed him.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Georgia State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. South Carolina

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Georgia Tech)

wisconsin-53x65.jpg

21. Wisconsin

The skinny: For all the attention showered on Melvin Gordon -- and it is deserved -- the Badgers' defense has been much better than expected. It also has improved on an almost-weekly basis.

2014 schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Nebraska; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Iowa; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Minnesota

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Nebraska)

GEORGIA_TECH-141109-53x65.jpg

22. Georgia Tech

Points: 16
W-L: 8-2
Previous ranking: NR

The skinny: As usual, the Yellow Jackets are bludgeoning teams on the ground. But the remaining opponents should be able to take advantage of Tech's shaky defense.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Clemson; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Georgia

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Clemson, Georgia)

Missouri-logo-140907-IA.jpg

23. Missouri

Points: 15
W-L: 7-2
Previous ranking: NR

The skinny: The Tigers were off this weekend to get ready for a stretch run that is tougher than it appeared to be two or three weeks ago. The offense hasn't been consistent all season; will it all come together in the final three weeks?

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Texas A&M; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Tennessee; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Arkansas

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

COLORADO_STATE-141109-53x65.jpg

24. Colorado State

Points: 13
W-L: 9-1
Previous ranking: NR

The skinny: The Rams blasted Hawaii on Saturday and seem a lock to win 10 games for the first time since 2002. CSU has been playing football since 1890 and has had double-digit wins just four times.

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. New Mexico; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Air Force

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

MARSHALL-141026-53x65.jpg

25. Marshall

Points: 12
W-L: 9-0
Previous ranking: 24

The skinny: The Herd is one of just three remaining unbeatens. Is finishing the regular season unblemished going to be enough to get Marshall the "automatic bid" to the playoff-affiliated bowls that goes to the best non-Power 5 team?

Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Rice; Nov. 22 -- at UAB; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Western Kentucky

Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None

Others receiving votes:

Miami (Fla.) 10, Minnesota 10, Oklahoma 10, Utah 5, USC 4, Louisville 1

Voters in the College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings include: NFL Media analysts Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah, and College Football 24/7 writers Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.

» Previous rankings: Preseason | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7
Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11

