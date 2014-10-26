College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings: Week 10

There's a new No. 1 in the College Football 247 Top 25 Power Rankings, and despite Ole Miss' loss, three of the top four teams are still from the SEC West.
Mississippi State moved past idle Florida State into first, with Alabama third and Auburn fourth, and chances seem high that that SEC West trio will land in the top four when the College Football Playoff selection committee unveils its first rankings Tuesday night.
The teams ranked from third through 15th all have one loss, which sets up for some furious jockeying in the final six weeks of the season.
1. Mississippi State
Points: 172 (4 first-place votes)
W-L: 7-0
Previous ranking: 2
The skinny: The Bulldogs get a relative breather next week at home with Arkansas, but still must visit both Alabama and archrival Mississippi in November.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. UT-Martin; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Vanderbilt; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Ole Miss
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Alabama, Ole Miss)
2. Florida State
Points: 171 (3 first-place votes)
W-L: 7-0
Previous ranking: 1
Remaining schedule: Thursday, Oct. 30 -- at Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Miami (Fla.); Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Boston College; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Florida
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None
3. Alabama
Points: 151
W-L: 7-1
Previous ranking: 4
The skinny: For the first 18 minutes Saturday, the Tide looked unbeatable. But for the last 42 minutes, Tennessee played them evenly -- and that should worry Nick Saban.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at LSU; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Mississippi State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Western Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Auburn
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn)
4. Auburn
Points: 150
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 6
The skinny: Nick Marshall and the Tigers' offense looked good Saturday night against South Carolina. The defense, on the other hand, still has some work to do.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Ole Miss; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Texas A&M; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Samford; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Alabama
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Ole Miss, Georgia, Alabama)
5. Oregon
Points: 149
W-L: 7-1
Previous ranking: 5
SkinnyMarcus Mariota threw his first interception of the season and the Ducks' defense was shredded to the tune of 560 yards and 41 points by Cal. But the Ducks' offense rolled up 590 yards and 59 points.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Stanford; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Utah; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Oregon State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Utah)
6. Notre Dame
Points: 135
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 7
The skinny: For those mentioning the Irish as a potential playoff team, remember that every team they have beaten has at least three losses. Truthfully, Notre Dame's best game was its loss to FSU.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Navy; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Northwestern; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Louisville; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at USC
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Arizona State, USC)
7. Michigan State
Points: 130
W-L: 7-1
Previous ranking: 8
The skinny: Michigan State won for the sixth time in seven games against archrival Michigan, and you wonder if Mark Dantonio is thinking, "Doesn't there have to be some doubt about the outcome beforehand if it's a true rivalry game?"
Remaining schedule:Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Ohio State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Maryland; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Rutgers; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Penn State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Ohio State)
8. TCU
Points: 126
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 9
Skinny: Hey, Texas Tech: We think Horned Frogs QB Trevone Boykin just threw another touchdown pass against your "defense". TCU's game next week at West Virginia suddenly has become huge.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Kansas; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- at Texas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Iowa State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (West Virginia, Kansas State)
9. Ole Miss
Points: 121
W-L: 7-1
Previous ranking: 3
The skinny: We remain befuddled by the Rebels' clock management at the end of Saturday night's loss at LSU. (Then again, if Les Miles had done the exact same thing, it would've paid off.)
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Presbyterian; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Arkansas; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Mississippi State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Auburn, Mississippi State)
10. Georgia
Points: 116
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 10
The skinny: The Bulldogs should find out in the next few days whether Todd Gurley has been reinstated. But they have Florida next week, and they can beat the Gators without Gurley. Heck, to make things interesting, Mark Richt should tell Will Muschamp, "Tell you what: We will play with six defenders on each play to give you a chance to score."
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Florida; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Kentucky; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Auburn; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Charleston Southern; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Georgia Tech
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Auburn)
11. Kansas State
Points: 107
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 11
The skinny: K-State had the weekend off after last week's nail-biter over Oklahoma. Well, not really, but playing Texas' offense is as close to a weekend off as any defense gets in the Big 12.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at TCU; Thursday, Nov. 20 -- at West Virginia; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- at Baylor
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 4 (Oklahoma State, TCU, West Virginia, Baylor)
12. Arizona State
Points: 97
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 99
The skinny: The Sun Devils won by 14 in the wind and rain at Washington, but the margin should have been far more. Next week's game with Utah looms large in the Pac-12 South -- and in the playoff race.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Utah; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Notre Dame; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Oregon State; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Washington State; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Arizona
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Utah, Notre Dame, Arizona)
13 (tied). Ohio State
Points: 85
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 13
The skinny: It took two overtimes for the Buckeyes to put away offensively challenged Penn State. That's not a line you put on your resume if you're a team that has playoff hopes.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Illinois; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Michigan State; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Minnesota; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Indiana; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Michigan
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Michigan State)
13 (tied). Baylor
Points: 85
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 14
The skinny: The Bears had the weekend off, and presumably the defensive coaches were looking for some answers. One positive: A rancid Kansas team is next on the schedule.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Oklahoma; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Oklahoma State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Texas Tech; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Kansas State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas State)
15. Arizona
Points: 76
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 15
The skinny: If not for a missed field goal against USC, the Wildcats would be unbeaten and talked about as a potential playoff team. Truth is, they are a potential playoff team, though the remaining schedule is tough.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at UCLA; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Colorado; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Washington; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- at Utah; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Arizona State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (UCLA, Utah, Arizona State)
16 (tied). LSU
Points: 58
W-L: 7-2
Previous ranking: NR
The skinny: It wasn't a thing of beauty -- at least not offensively -- but the Tigers rose up when it mattered and handed Ole Miss its first loss. They have next week off to get ready for a Nov. 8 visit from Alabama.
Remaining schedule: Nov. 8 -- vs. Alabama; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Arkansas; Thursday, Nov. 27 -- at Texas A&M
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Alabama)
16 (tied). Oklahoma
Points: 58
W-L: 5-2
Previous ranking: 18
The skinny: The Sooners need a lot of help if they're to win the Big 12. But a 10-win season remains a possibility, and that could get them in a playoff bowl.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Iowa State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Baylor; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Texas Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Kansas; Saturday, Dec. 6 -- vs. Oklahoma State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (Baylor, Oklahoma State)
18. Utah
Points: 56
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 16
The skinny: Here's another one-loss Pac-12 South team (along with Arizona and Arizona State) being overlooked. The passing attack isn't much, but the Utes can run and are physical on defense. They travel to Arizona State for a big one next week.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Arizona State; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- vs. Oregon; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Stanford; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Arizona; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Colorado
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 3 (Arizona State, Oregon, Arizona)
19. Nebraska
Points: 55
W-L: 7-1
Previous ranking: 17
The skinny: Live from Lincoln, it's the Ameer Abdullah Show. Watch each week as he makes wild runs, makes big plays and brings a smile to Bo Pelini's face!
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Purdue; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Wisconsin; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Minnesota; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Iowa
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None
20. West Virginia
Points: 52
W-L: 6-2
Previous ranking: T-20
The skinny: The Mountaineers are one of three teams with one Big 12 loss, and they play another of those teams next week when TCU comes to town.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. TCU; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Texas; Thursday, Nov. 20 -- vs. Kansas State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- at Iowa State
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 2 (TCU, Kansas State)
21. East Carolina
Points: 39
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 19
The skinny: The Pirates didn't put away a bad UConn team until the final minute Thursday night. Three of their next four games are on the road.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Temple; Thursday, Nov. 13 -- at Cincinnati; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Tulane; Friday, Nov. 28 -- at Tulsa; Thursday, Dec. 4 -- vs. UCF
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None
22. Clemson
Points: 27
W-L: 6-2
Previous ranking: 22
The skinny: The Tigers are painful to watch on offense without freshman QB Deshaun Watson. Luckily for them, they had Syracuse this weekend and Wake Forest next weekend; those are the two most inept offensive teams in the ACC.
Remaining schedule: Thursday, Nov. 6 -- at Wake Forest; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- at Georgia Tech; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. Georgia State; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. South Carolina
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None
23. Duke
Points: 19
W-L: 6-1
Previous ranking: 23
The skinny: The Blue Devils, who were off this weekend, lead the ACC Coastal Division. And when you look at the remaining schedule, it's not a stretch to think they could win their final five regular-season games.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- at Pittsburgh; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Syracuse; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Virginia Tech; Thursday, Nov. 20 -- vs. North Carolina; Saturday, Nov. 29 -- vs. Wake Forest
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None
24. UCLA
Points: 16
W-L: 6-2
Previous ranking: 24
The skinny: Brett Hundley was the OT hero as the Bruins escaped Colorado. Thing is, UCLA led 31-14 at one point in the fourth quarter, and the Bruins shouldn't have had to go to overtime.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 1 -- vs. Arizona; Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Washington; Saturday, Nov. 22 -- vs. USC; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Stanford
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: 1 (Arizona)
25. Marshall
Points: 9
W-L: 8-0
Previous ranking: NR
The skinny: The Herd is one of just three unbeaten teams. But unlike the other two, Marshall has no shot at a playoff berth; it just is hoping for the non-Power Five's automatic bid to a playoff bowl.
Remaining schedule: Saturday, Nov. 8 -- at Southern Miss; Saturday, Nov. 15 -- vs. Rice; Nov. 22 -- at UAB; Friday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Western Kentucky
Remaining CFB 24/7 top 25 opponents: None
Others receiving votes:
Colorado State 8, Louisville 3, USC 3, North Dakota State 1, Stanford 1, Wisconsin 1
Voters in the College Football 24/7 Top 25 Power Rankings include: NFL Media analysts Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah, and College Football 24/7 writers Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.