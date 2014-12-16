College Football 24/7 2014 All-American Team

The 2014 CFB 24/7 All-America team includes the Heisman winner, two other Heisman finalists, the nation's leading rusher, the nation's leading receiver, the nation's interceptions leader and three of the nation's top five sack artists.
In short, it's a team loaded with talent.
Here's a position-by-position look (the team was voted on by a six-man panel: Gil Brandt, Charles Davis, Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread, Mike Huguenin and Daniel Jeremiah). Vote totals are in parentheses.
OFFENSE
QB Marcus Mariota, Oregon (6)
RB Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin (6)
RB Tevin Coleman, Indiana (6)
FB Jalston Fowler, Alabama (4)
WR Amari Cooper, Alabama (6)
WR Kevin White, West Virginia (4)
TE Nick O'Leary, Florida State (4)
OT Brandon Scherff, Iowa (6)
OT La'el Collins, LSU (3)
G Laken Tomlinson, Duke (3)
G A.J. Cann, South Carolina (2)
C Hroniss Grasu, Oregon (3)
DEFENSE
DE Joey Bosa, Ohio State (4)
DE Shane Ray, Missouri (4)
DT Danny Shelton, Washington (5)
DT Leonard Williams, USC (4)
LB Eric Kendricks, UCLA (3)
LB Shaq Thompson, Washington (3)
LB Scooby Wright, Arizona (5)
CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, Oregon (2)
CB Senquez Golson, Mississippi (3)
FS Gerod Holliman, Louisville (6)
SS Landon Collins (5)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Roberto Aguayo, Florida State (4)
P J.K. Scott, Alabama (3)
RS Tyler Lockett, Kansas State (3)
