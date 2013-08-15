Cody Latimer headlines deep group of receivers for Indiana

A powerful offense could help IU get to a bowl for the first time since the 2007 season. The defense has issues, for sure, but the schedule includes eight home games. The first road game isn't until Oct. 12, and the four road games come against teams that IU likely wasn't going to beat anyway (Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin). While an 8-0 home record is a little too much to ask for, if the Hoosiers can go 6-2 at Memorial Stadium, which seems a distinct possibility, a bowl bid beckons.