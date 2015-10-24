Cody Kessler has up-and-down performance in rout of Utah

Zack Banner, LT:The massive tackle moved from the right side to the left side due to injury and he was okay in that spot, but there is no way he has the feet to play there as a pro. In fact, due to his issues getting to the edge, I have questions about whether or not he can play right tackle as a pro unless he loses more weight and improves his quickness. When Banner gets his hands on defenders, they are finished, but he might have to do his work from the guard position in the pros.